New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10th Reps: Ali…

10th Reps: Ali Isah Emerges Consensus Minority Whip

The member-elect in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ali Isah from Gombe State has emerged as the consensus candidate for minority whip as zoned to the North under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) minority caucus for the 10th Assembly.

Hon. Isah was officially endorsed by 49 members in attendance, with Hon. Beni Lar from Plateau and Hon. Laori Komati from Adamawa as contestants.

The announcement was contained in a communique issued by the Northern PDP caucus and signed by the members,  expected to be presented to the party

This,  according to them, became imperative to guide the next Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives

Post Views: 161

Read Previous

Police Arrest Cattle Rustler, Recover 21 Cows In Gombe
Read Next

FCT Police Nab Wanted Bandits’ Supplier, 11 Others

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023