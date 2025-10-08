10th NILDS National Quiz: Lagos City Senior College Emerges State-Level Winner

The Lagos City Senior College, Yaba, a public school and representative of Lagos Education District IV has emerged state-level winner of the 10th National Quiz Competition on Legislature, Democracy and Governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition organised by the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) held yesterday at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Akoka. The competition had participants from the six education districts in Lagos State.

The keenly contested quiz featured students in senior secondary schools competing on democracy, civic responsibility, governance and legislative knowledge. It ended with the Lagos City Senior College in the first position with 50 points; Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu of Education District 11 was first runner-up with 45 points, while State Senior High School, Ibereko of Education District V was second runner-up with 30 points.

NAN reports that the victorious performance of the Lagos City Senior college students qualified and secured them the ticket to represent Lagos State at the South-West regional level of the competition. The zonal competition will be held on Oct. 30th in Akure, Ondo.

Speaking, Prof Abubakar Olanrewaju, former Minister of National Planning and DirectorGeneral of NILDS, expressed delight at the students’ performance. He noted that their brilliance demonstrated the institute’s mission of strengthening democratic and legislative education among youths.

Olanrewaju, represented by Mrs Abisola Ojogiwa, Chief Accounts Officer at the institute, said the competition was designed to broaden civic knowledge and enhance students’ understanding of the history, structure and process of the nation’s legislature.