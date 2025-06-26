10th Nigeria Energy Forum Set To Energize Economic Prosperity

The 10th Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF2025) Conference and Exhibition will demonstrate energy as a combined tool for sustainability, job creation, industrial growth, and global competitiveness, thereby boosting non-oil foreign exchange revenues and economic growth.

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr Oluwole Adeuyi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, in Lagos. According to the chairman, NEF 2025 conference, workshops and exhibition will be held in Lagos on July 8 and virtually on Nov. 20, 2025.

He said the theme of the conference is entitled: Decade of Energy Transition for Economic Prosperity”.

Adeuyi said this follows successful engagement of over 4000 global stakeholders, facilitation of a 40m US dollar financing deal for agro-processing, and formal launch of a EUR 30m facility for clean energy projects across previous editions.

He said this showed NEF’s capacity to turn convening into capital. Adeuyi said over 300 participants and 25 key speakers, comprising policymakers, industry leaders, investors, manufacturers, exhibitors and innovators are expected at the conference.