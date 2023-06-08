10th NASS: Yari, Kalu Joint Ticket More Formidable To Win, Says Lamido

Prominent Northern leader, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has said the alliance of former governors Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Uzor Kalu as presiding officers of the 10th Senate has made it easier to win the Senate leadership election He said Yari, Kalu joint ticket is more formidable to win, adding that the two leaders would compliment and help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in office. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Lamido urged Tinubu and senators-elect to support the emergence of Yari and Kalu, describing the joint ticket as the best for the 10th Senate.

He stated that members of the Senate Democratic Caucus (SDC), a group of Senators opposed to imposition in the Legislative arm of government has the winning numbers disclosing that the group has adopted Yari and Kalu as its preferred leaders of the 10th Senate. He appealed to Nigerians especially leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Yari and Kalu to succeed, noting that the duo would compliment Tinubu to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He described the duo as calm and intelligent men, who have the need- ed acceptability, national appeal and legislative experience for the positions. According to him, Yari and Kalu, from their track record, experience and acceptability, shows that they are core parliamentarians and leaders, who over the years took their jobs seriously.

While noting that the duo’s achievements have placed them above others, he further appealed to other aspirants to with- draw from the race and support Yari and Kalu. He added that in addition to their experience and national acceptability, Yari and Kalu have what it takes to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stabilise the nation, strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) and unite Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity or religion.