10th NASS Under Abass Working For The Masses – Agbese

Following commendations from Nigerians over the speedy consideration of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians that the Green Chamber of the National Assembly would ensure that the masses are adequately protected in all government decisions and policies.

According to him, the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget which has passed the first and second readings in the House of Representatives would support critical social infrastructure including the provisional wage of N35,000 to federal workers as well as the Federal Government’s cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians.

In an interview monitored on Africa Patriot Radio, the House Deputy Spokesman who represents Ado/Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency said the supplementary budget was also intended to strengthen the nation’s security which needs urgent funding, stressing that the new Service Chiefs have been given the necessary tools needed to combat insecurity.

While noting that Nigeria is currently faced with fiscal challenges, the lawmaker assured that the supplementary budget would cover security, infrastructure, and gaps created by very important decisions taken by the government.

He further explained that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass and his colleagues are passionate about the plight of the masses hence the speedy passage of the 2023 supplementary appropriation bill including N210 billion earmarked for federal government workers – the approved wage awards meant to cover September to December and another N400 billion budgeted for cash transfer to vulnerable and poor Nigerians between October and November.

Hon. Agbese maintained that the House is working hard for the masses and will not fail to disagree with the executive arm on anything that is outside the interest of the masses.

In his words: “The supplementary budget received speedy consideration from the House of Representatives because it will address critical issues affecting the citizenry”.

He, however, admitted that the minor adjustments on the appropriation bill were a result of the collective wisdom of the House to ensure that the interests of the larger population were protected.

The Deputy Spokesman, who sued for the cooperation of every Nigerian in the drive towards building an enviable and prosperous nation by the current administration, further insisted that the Rt. Hon. Abbas-led 10th House is devoted to the common good of the masses.

He added that the House has nothing to hide hence the decision to run an open parliament where access to information and continuous public engagement remain key to the overall and collective success of every Nigerian and the nation.

Agbese, however, assured that in no distant time, Nigerians will begin to reap the benefits from the effective and efficient leadership model of the Speaker.

Recall that the National Assembly passed a supplementary act 2023 totaling N2.17tr, which among other things made provision for the recent critical economic policy decision of the federal government.