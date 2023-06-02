10th Nass: Tinubu Meets Abbas, Kalu In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has met with Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, both aspirants for the position of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives respectively.

The two men met with the President immediately after he finished an engagement with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Abbas said he would emerge the Speaker of the House and Kalu his Deputy by June 13.

The lawmaker who said he was in the Villa to congratulate the President for his inauguration on May 29th, assured that the 10th Assembly would not be a rubber stamp institution adding that the independence of the legislature would never be compromised.