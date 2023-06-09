10th NASS: Put Nigeria First, Tinubu Urges Lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, in Abuja, tasked lawmakers to put the nation first and downplay party politics in the discharge of their duties. He also called on the lawmakers to work together to choose “good leaders” in the 10th National Assembly. Tinubu said this when he met a joint session of the National Assembly comprising senators and members of the House of Representatives across all parties, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The meeting is one of several engagements between the President and lawmakers even as the 10th NASS gets inaugurated next Tuesday. Member-elect for the Ningi/Warji Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Adamu Ranga, told reporters that although the President did not voice support for any of the candidates vying for the senate or HoR leadership, he called for a united front.

Ranga said: “Mr President spoke to the general assembly of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in order to ensure that we have a solid government. Second, he emphasised that he will perform an open-door policy for everybody. “Whoever wants to see him can see him without any hindrance. And whatever you want to discuss with him, he will give you that privilege to discuss.

“Thirdly, he said we should put our constituency first since we are here to represent them. He mentioned that he wants the Senate and the House to cooperate to elect good leaders.” On his part, member- elect for Enugu East/Isi- uzo Federal Constituency, Prof Paul Nnamchi, said Tinubu appealed to lawmakers to uphold national interest. “He appealed that we should forget about party politics and face national interest.

That was the major part of his speech. “He didn’t mention any- body’s name to be voted for. Maybe he is appealing, but I didn’t hear anybody’s name,” Nnamchi said. Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present at the meeting.

Also amongst the attendees were the former Governor of Akwa Ibom and front-runner in the Senate Presidency race, Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and Edo, Adams Oshiomhole. Others are Osita Izunaso, Sani Bello, Aliyu Wamakko, amongst others. Speakership contender, Tajudeen Abbas was also present.

However, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, were not spotted in the meeting.