10th NASS: OPC warns northern politicians against blackmailing Tinubu

The faction of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr Frederick Fasehun has warned northern politicians against blackmailing the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the leadership of the National Assembly.

The group in a statement by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said the politicians are overheating the polity unnecessarily with their interest to remain relevant in government.

OPC urged those threatening fire and brimstones over the sharing of political offices to turn their attention to the genocide in Benue and Plateau states, stop the killings and bringing lasting peace to the people.

According to Afolabi, inflammatory and provocative utterances being made by these few individuals from the North insisting on commandeering principal offices in the National Assembly are clear indications that they had a sense of entitlement and monopoly over the emergence of Tinubu as President in the February 2023 elections.

Afolabi said: “We want to advise that Tinubu should not be subjected to blackmail by any region over the distribution of legislative and executive offices. There is no single geo-political region where Tinubu scored zero votes; so he was fundamentally elected by all sections of Nigeria, North, South, East and West. He belongs to everybody.”