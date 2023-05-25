New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
10th Nass: Northern Youths Push For Abbas

A group, the Northern Nigeria Youths for Abbas (NNYA), has called on members-elect of the House of Representatives to rally round Hon.Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the next speaker of House. The group said his emergence as speaker of the lower chamber will change the complexity of the National Assembly politics in the 10th Assembly and in the 4th Republic.

In a statement in Kano that was jointly signed by NNYA’s Coordinator and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Haliru Ibrahim and Abdullazeez Alhassana, respectively, the group called on members-elect across the divide to aggregate their support and queue behind an Abbas leadership, insisting that party supremacy stands.

According to the statement, the Nigerian-styled democracy needs to strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving results in the overall interest of a largely underdeveloped populace and economy, hence the need to give the leadership mandate to Hon. Abbas

