10th NASS: Northern Youths Push For Abbas, Says Party Supremacy Stands

The Northern Nigerian Youths for Abbas (NNYA) has called on members-elect of the House of Representatives to rally around Hon.Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

This as he said his emergence as Speaker of the upper chamber will change the complexity of National Assembly politics in the 10th Assembly and the 4th Republic.

Speaking in a statement issued in Kano and jointly signed by NNYA Coordinator and Public Relation Officer (PRO), Haliru Ibrahim and Abdullazeez Alhassana respectively, the group called on members-elect across divides to aggregate their support and queue behind an Abbas leadership, insisting that Party Supremacy Stands.

According to the statement, the Nigerian-styled democracy needs to strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving results in the overall interest of a largely under-developed populace and economy, hence the need to give the leadership mandate to Hon.Abbas

The group stated that the NNYA stands on the platform of merit, service, patriotic zeal, transparency, and loyalty to the Nigerian project which are viral ingredients to unshackle our people from the twin evil of poverty and ignorance. Therefore, we are emboldened to set a clear agenda for the leadership that we wish for Nigerians, which must be built on transparency, accountability, trust, intelligence, and above all youthfulness.

We can not talk about the leadership of the most important arm of the National Assembly, which aggregates the totality of our diversities as a people, without talking about getting a leadership that will prioritize the needs of the long-suffering and marginalized people of Nigeria.

Without a shadow of a doubt, we do believe that the mandate of representing all Nigerians through the House of Representatives should rest on the shoulders of Tajudeen Abbas.

He hinted that this should be basically, “Having contributed immensely to the growth of the democratic process with the sponsorship of 73 bills in the 9th Assembly alone, combining it another 43 bills to his credit in the 8th Assembly

We believe that the task of building bridges will be carried out effortlessly under the leadership of Hon Abbas. We reason that it would cost us more as a nation if we keep sacrificing our best brains on the altar of primordial sentiments such as zoning or religion.

Hon Abbas stands tall and is qualified to lead the Green Chamber of the National Assembly by our own estimation.

it would be natural for us as a pressure group to appeal for the support of all members-elect to ensure his emergence on the 13th of June 2023.

Again, we appeal to the National Working Committee of our great party, the APC, to continue in consultations with all aspirants to ensure that the right thing is done to build iron-cast consensus and ensure the emergence of a pan-Nigerian as leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

The NNYA is minded therefore to throw our weight behind someone who brings what we call generational balance to the current leadership equation of the country and also an intellectually brilliant fellow, a holder of a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration and Management.

The NNYA, therefore presents to Nigerians, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, an agent for transformational leadership emblematizing our quest for a Renewed Hope!