10th NASS Leadership:Govs’ Clash Fueling APC Zoning Crisis –Sources

There are indications that the large presence of former governors in the National Assembly may be behind the zoning cri – sis of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the National Assembly.

That was even as some sitting governors, according to sources in the party remain unhappy that they were not consulted when the President-Elect and the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party took decisions on who gets what at the National Assembly.

It was learnt that when he returns from his trip abroad, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may have to settle a rift between the NWC and its sitting governors, who feel aggrieved over the list of preferred candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, billed to be inaugurated on June 12, 2023.

Those who are familiar with happenings in the nation’s political landscape said some serving governors of the party, are not happy that they were not carried along in the zoning arrangement. One of Sunday Telegraph sources, who confided in our correspondent, said the governors were behind the crisis.

“They were not carried along when the decision to zero – in on Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Abbass and Kalu were taken. “Some persons were not carried along, especially the serving governors.

They are now saying no, as they believed that the class of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Tinubu, who became governors in 1999, chose Akpabio without consulting them.

“They are reaching out to some others even outside the APC. In no time, the issue would be resolved. Do not forget they are governors and they have taken over the reigns of power.

The President- elect is a former governor, Vice President- Elect is a former governor, and Akpabio too is a former governor. “They have a forum where they meet to decide what they want. The party heads will meet and further appeasements will be made.

Not only in the National Assembly leadership, but in ministerial positions, very important ministries, after enough consultations would have been made. “What the sitting governors are against is that they do not want someone to come and be acting like a class captain or prefect.

They are making a statement with what they are doing, that the president must carry them along in whatever decision he wants to take. No one candidate would take control of the party. They are taking control of the party.”

However, another source said it is not an aberration. “It started with the late (Umar Musa) Yar’Adua. Even in the US, we have governors who became presidents. They would have built friendships across the land and not only in the party.

“It started during Yar’Adua. Jonathan too was a governor. You can see the trend. Some still have misgivings about the reasons the handlers of the president – elect gave for his last travel outside the country.

Does it mean that any time he wants to take a decision and does not want to be distracted, he has to travel abroad? They should not have said that.” Talking about the trend, the reign of governors transcend the executive and the leadership of the National Assembly.

They are in the senate, where most of them have won election into. Our source explained further. “There is also the Old Governors Forum, where they decide what happens in the country.

They have demonstrated time without numbers that they call the shots. They always have their ways. They have the contacts, huge war chests and dispense favours. “They demonstrated this during the party primaries as they chose Tinubu above the VP (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo).

“The preferred Senate President is also a member of the Forum. He is in talks with some of the serving governors, to talk with the Senators–Elect, or serving senators, who are returning to the Senate.

“The former governors in the 10th Senate include Gbenga Daniel, Aminu Tambuwal, Aliyu Wammako, Adams Oshiomhole, Seriake Dickson, Kabiru Gaya, to mention a few. There is also the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

They are now the new leaders of the country. The President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is nominated by a serving governor- El rufai.

“Most of the Senators– Elect from Ondo State won their elections by the grace of Akeredolu, who literarily handpicked them. They got elected at the goodwill of the governor. “In Ogun State, two of the Senators are the president and the governor’s men.

The story is not likely to change in the House of Representatives as the ‘anointed candidates are the creations of governors.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has applauded the diverse representation of the Nigerian people in the 10th National Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at his Marina residence, when members-elect of the Federal House of Representatives paid him a courtesy visit. Sanwo-Olu acknowledges and welcome to the state house, Hon Benjamin Kalu, Hon Abass Tajudeen and other lawmakers elect who came to pay him a courtesy visit.

He urged the lawmakerselect to continue to engage with the Nigerian people. ”The minimum expectation is to exceed the records of the 9th Assembly because at the end of the day, governance is not about us. It is about the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We in Lagos State are fully persuaded to give you our full support as you embark on this journey.” Speaking further, the governor said: “During the introduction, I noticed a very diverse representation of our people. It shows that our people have a voice in the new dispensation and are ably represented.”

In his speech, Abbas said: “Lagos is the commercial capital of Nigeria. It is also the capital city of APC. Everything started here, which is why we are here. The leadership of the National Assembly needs people who are detribalized. We owe ourselves and the Nigerian people a duty to work together.

We are here for your prayers, blessings and support.” In his remark, Hon Benjamin Kalu commended Sanwo-Olu for being dependable. “During the election, you stood firm with the President-elect. You are a symbol of loyalty.

We witnessed firsthand, the consistency of your loyalty. You did well.” Speaking further, he said it was not easy to manage an economy as big as that of Lagos State.

“But you have been moving the economy of Lagos State forward. We thank you for not losing the election in Lagos State. We saw how you laboured vigorously for your votes and we commend you. If you had lost the election, we won’t be here paying you a courtesy visit.”