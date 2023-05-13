New Telegraph

10th NASS Leadership: Stop Campaign Of Calumny Against Kalu, S’south Group Warns Afegbua

A pro-democracy group under the aegis of Niger Delta Political Assembly (NDPA), has said the campaign of calumny against the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu by Kazeem Afegbua is a total disappointment to the South-South region.

A statement on Friday by the leader of the group, Dr. Offiong Offiong, warned Afegbua to desist from campaign of calumny against the former Abia State governor in his desperate bid to become “Akpabio’s SA on Media”. Kazeem Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, says that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is not in a position to call for the Senate Presidency to be zoned to the South-East.

Afegbua claimed that Kalu lacked the moral authority to make such a call as the former governor was initially against Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition. But reacting today, the Niger Delta Political Assembly accused Afegbua of hate against the former Abia State governor in order to impress his paymaster, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group wondered why Afegbua would be talking about issues that happened before the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, noting that the APC went into the presidential election as one united party after the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer.

“If you’ve been following Afegbua’s approach, it is a campaign of calumny against distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. “It is not because of his (Kalu’s) aspiration now, he (Afegbua) was promised Special Adviser on Media by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“Therefore, we are not surprised that at any given instance, Orji Uzor Kalu will always come to the fore,” Offiong stated. He added: “Afegbua feels without attacking or black- mailing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Akpabio would deny him of the appointment he promised him.

“It is sad that he decided to embark on a campaign of calumny against distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu by using Kalu’s support for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. “Afegbua has forgotten that the APC went into the election as one united family after the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flagbearer.

