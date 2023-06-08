10th Nass: Leadership Race Like No Other

There is no doubt that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently at cross- roads over the crisis rocking its zoning arrangement for the principal of the 10th National Assembly billed for inauguration next week. The Senate has 109 seats – three seats for each of the 36 states of the federation and one for the Federal Capital territory, while the House of Representatives has 360 seats and the party with a simple majority is expected to produce the presiding officers – President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

As it stands, the APC has 59 seats out of the 109 seats of Senate, while six other political parties share the remaining 50 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 36; Labour Party (LP) has eight, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two each. Young Progressives Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one each. In the House of Representatives, the APC has 175 seats, PDP (118), LP (35), NNPP (19), APGA (five), SDP (two), African Democratic Congress (ADC –two) and YPP (one).

Whereas it is clear that the APC is set to retain the leadership positions of the National Assembly, a zoning arrangement for the principal offices of both houses of the federal legislature has not only exposed the ruling party’s fault lines but pointing towards a repeat of the 2015 scenario that pitted the various tendencies of the party.

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has ratified what it described as a zoning formula proposed by the President Bola Tinubu, which saw the ceding of the Senate presidency to the South-South geopolitical zone, Senate deputy presidency to the North-West, House of Representatives speakership to the North-West and House deputy speakership to the South- East.

The leadership of the ruling party did not stop at ceding of the positions to the various zones; it went further to narrow them down to some Lawmakers- elect. For the Senate presidency, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, was announced as the preferred choice, while Senator Barau Jibril (Kano North), was endorsed for the position of Senate Deputy President.

The APC leadership also announced the member representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for the speakership of the House of Representatives, while the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Ben Kalu, was endorsed for the position of deputy speaker.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who announced the ratification after a special meeting at the NWC, said the zoning formula was arrived at following a meeting between the leadership of the party and Tinubu. According to parliamentary tradition as the Nigeria Senate and House of Representatives chose to entrench in its Standing Rules, it is not every Senator-elect or House member-elect, who is qualified to occupy leadership positions in both Houses, especially when it comes to presiding offices – President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

In the Senate for instance, nomination of presiding officers and appointments of principal officers and other officers is in accordance with the ranking of senators in line with Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended). Ranking is determined by the following order; senators return- ing based on number of times re- elected, senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and senators elected as senators for the first time.

Going by these considerations, Senators-elect who have served in the House of Representatives and have been elected to the Red Chamber, and those who are re-elected to the Senate are all recognised as ranking members of the apex legislative Assembly, and are therefore, qualified to contest for principal offices.

While some lawmakers-elect from across the geopolitical zones besides the South-West and North-East, where the President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, respectively hail from have declared interest in the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly, many had expected that the APC leadership will adopt an equitable power sharing formula to give all sections of the country a sense of belonging in the new administration.

Among Senators-elect, who declared for the Senate presidency before the APC NWC announced the zoning arrangement include the incumbent Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West), Jibrin Barau (Kano North) and Sani Musa (Niger East). The likes of David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) and Adams Os- hiomhole (APC, Edo North), who are first-timers, equally showed interest.

For the speakership of the House of Representatives are Idris Wase (incumbent deputy speaker), Alhassan Ado Doguwa (Kano), Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Ben Kalu (Abia), Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Tunji Raheem (Kwara) and Muktar Betara (Bornu).

Politics of sharing formula

Although most political stakeholders are advocating that every section of the country should be accommodated in the sharing of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly, political undercurrents within the APC influenced the party’s leadership decision. It was gathered that Tinubu’s camp is determined to have “loyal party men” as principal officers in its bid to maintain absolute control of the National Assembly and avoid anything that may impede the implementation of the President-elect’s manifesto.

New Telegraph also learnt that the APC leadership and Tinubu, were boxed to a tight corner by the North-West caucus of the party, which informed why the zone got the Deputy Senate presidency and House speakership. The zone comprises seven states – Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara and according to the voters’ register, three states of the zone – Kano, Kaduna and Katsina – rank among the top 10 in the list of states with the highest number of voters.

Kano, which number two on the voters’ register after Lagos, has 5,921,370 registered voters, while Kaduna and Katsina have 4,335,208 and 3,516,719 registered voters, respectively. Altogether, the North-West has a total number of 22,255,562. The closest to it is the South-West with 17,958,966. In the 2023 presidential election, the North-West accounted for 2.7 million votes out of the over eight million votes Tinubu garnered.

It was against this backdrop that APC chieftains from the North-West were said to have practically blackmailed the party’s leadership and Tinubu to cede the two positions to their area. There are others from the zone, who insisted that the Senate deputy president and speakership of the House are not enough compensation for their role in making Tinubu’s presidency a reality. It was gathered that these party chieftains made Tinubu to understand the risk of not ensuring adequate compensation for the North-West if he intends to seek for a second term.

Angst over zoning

While it has been alignment and realignment of political forces within the ruling party since the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, with the various blocs in the APC positioning their favourites for the principal offices of the 10th Assembly, there is no doubt that zoning arrangement triggered a crisis that may impede a smooth take-off of the Tinubu administration.

From the various zonal caucuses of the party to party stakeholders, Lawmakers-elect, support groups, aspirants for the principal offices, socio political groups and even civil society organisations, it has been cries of exclusion. The APC leadership was not only accused of a skewed zoning formula that favoured some sections of the country, but imposition of a leadership on the incoming National Assembly.

Going by the NWC’s decision on the presiding offices of the 10th National Assembly, five out of the country’s six geopolitical zones have been accommodated in the distribution of key national offices by the APC as President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are from the South-West and North- East, respectively.

It equally means that the North-West will occupy two principal positions (Senate Deputy President and Speaker, House of Representatives), while North Central was left out. This explains why Senators-elect across the North-Central from different political parties, in their reaction to the APC’s decision, rejected the zoning arrangement on the ground that it excluded their zone.

Their position was contained in an open letter to the national chairman of the ruling party, Adamu, who interestingly hails from the zone, the incoming lawmakers For Senators-elect from the South East, who also rejected the zoning ar- rangement, the seat of Senate President should be occupied by one of them in the spirit of justice, fairness and unity.

They warned against neglecting a major ethnic group like the Igbo, as according them, it would be a recipe for restiveness and open display of marginalisation. The South-East Senators-elect, in a communique issued after a meeting on May 7, said they had commenced consultations with their colleagues from other geopolitical zones to support their aspiration and demand.

From unexpected quarters also came a damning condemnation of the APC leadership distribution of the 10th National Assembly offices as Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a known ally of Tinubu, described it as “a skewed arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity.”

Akeredolu, who doubles as chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, in a statement he personally signed, averred that the intentions and motives of the zoning formula represent early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned presidency for Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock power buttons.

2015 experience looms

The question against the backdrop of what is playing out ahead of next week’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is: Will the ruling party risk the 2015 experience that ruptured its pre- inauguration arrangement for the 8th National Assembly? Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara emerged as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively against the choice of the APC leadership – Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila – through a power deal they struck with their colleagues elected on the platform of the PDP. The duo were former members of the PDP until they joined the APC in 2013.

The party’s leadership had penciled Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State emerged unopposed through the support of about 60 senators, who were present during the inauguration, while Dogara polled 182 votes against Gbajabi- amila’s 174. Ironically, Lawan and other 50 APC senators were at the International Conference Centre (ICC), where they were billed to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, when the election took place in the Red Chamber.

No doubt, the development not only humbled the then leadership of the ruling party, which had opted for Lawan and Gbajabiamiala, respectively as heads of the upper and lower legislative chambers, it offered the opposition PDP, the opportunity to clinch the position of Deputy Senate President through Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The APC leadership initially threatened sanctions against the “rebels” but later made a detour. The issue, however, got to a head, when Saraki announced names of principal officers of the Senate on June 25. The names were different from those submitted by the leadership of the party. Those who emerged had earlier won the mock elections conducted by the zonal caucuses of the party. They include Ndume (Majority Leader), Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Deputy Senate Leader) and Alimikhena (Deputy Chief Whip).

Expectedly, the Lawan group, which was backed by the leadership of the party, rejected the list. A similar attempt to adopt the Saraki model in the House of Representatives resulted to a free-for- all between members of the two factions in the chamber. The cold war, which ensued afterwards, cut short the euphoria that ushered in the APC government at that time and led to a frosty relationship between the executive and the 8th National Assembly.

The power play got to a height, when Saraki, Dogara and several other legislators elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections. The bitter lessons of the 8th National Assembly informed why the party did not leave anything to chance in 2019. The then Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) ensured that Lawan and Gbajabiamila emerged as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives in line with the party’s zoning arrangement for both positions.

Concerns ahead of inauguration

The belief in some political quarters as the clock ticks to the June inauguration of the federal legislature is that Lawmakers-elect of the ruling party, who are opposed the zoning arrangement will do everything possible to resist it and its implication is that Tinubu’s presidency will start on wrong footing. A senator-elect of North Central extraction, who spoke with our correspondent on the issue, said they are not in sync with the NWC and will ensure that the zoning arrangement is shut down during inauguration of both chambers of the federal legislature in June.

The lawmaker-elect, particularly, decried the NWC’s ceding of two positions to the North- West, while excluding the North Central in the distribution of the principal offices even when Tinubu, according to him, has pledged to be fair to all sections of the country. He categorically told New Telegraph that a majority of members of the incoming Red Chamber prefer an Orji Uzor Kalu/Abdulaziz Yari ticket for the Senate presidency and will work towards that. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State and incumbent Chief Whip of the Senate hails from the South-East, while Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State is from the North-West.

His words: “We are not satisfied with the zoning arrangement by the NWC that ceded the Senate presidency to South-South and speakership of the House and Senate deputy presidency to the North-West against the wishes of most stakeholders of the party and the generality of Nigerians and I will tell you that most of us will not support it.”

Asked whether the aggrieved APC Senators-elect have the number to stop the zoning arrangement, he said: “Over 30 out of the party’s 59 Senators-elect are on our side and there is the likelihood that we will work with the other 50 of opposition extraction to ensure that there is fairness and equity in the distribution of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly.

“We will rather support an Orji Kalu/Abdulaziz Yari ticket for the leadership of the Senate, whichever way it goes in terms of who becomes the Senate president or deputy president. I will also tell you that we are not alone in this struggle; other political and religious leaders across the country are with us on this and we are determined to go all the way to see that all sections of Nigeria are accommodated in the incoming administration.”

Another Senator-elect Suleiman Kawu (NNPP, Kano), who also revealed that a majority of the lawmakers-elect are already discussing to work against the zoning arrangement announced by the APC, urged Tinubu to avoid sycophants from deceiving him and taking a wrong decision on the 10th National Assembly leadership issue.

He said: “We are in touch with 109 senators and I will assure you that we have a serious number to stop imposition in the Senate or in the House of Representatives. We are consulting and politics is a game of number, it’s a game of persuasion, interface and we are doing it. We will cross the bridge when we get there.”

No doubt, the APC’s distribution of leadership positions in the National Assembly since the inception of its administration in 2015 has not gone down well with the various tendencies in the party, but stakeholders have advised that all the ruling party need to do ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, is to bring the various interest groups on the same page as Nigerians cannot afford to go through the experience of 8th National Assembly, which many believe, was responsible for the executive-legislative rift that impeded governance.