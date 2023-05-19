10th NASS Leadership: Put Nigeria’s Interest First If Elected, Ooni Charges Aspirants

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Friday played host to some lawmakers seeking to hold principal officials at the 10th National Assembly (House of Representatives).

The lawmakers led by aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership positions, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Kalu respectively, the lawmakers who have been reelected and their new counterparts alike under the aegis of Unity Group, sought the support of the frontline monarch.

Receiving the politicians, Ooni Ogunwusi who doubles as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) prayed for Abbas and his running mate, urging them to take Nigeria first in the discharge of their duties if elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“May God be with you and bless your aspirations. May you not be too big to serve the people. May you not be too big to serve the interest of our nation.

“May you not jettison and forget the interest of our people, may God put the love of the people in your heart, and may God also put the interest of your party secondarily in your heart.” Ooni prayed.

Earlier in his address, the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency (Kaduna State), Hon. Tajudeen lauded the Ooni for his international peace Initiative which has earned the monarch global repute.

“Nigeria is blessed with our diversity and there is a need for all of us to come together collectively for the betterment of our dear nation and that is why all members-elect of the House of Representatives that followed me down here to pay homage to our highly revered Ooni cut across the 6 geopolitical zones which include both major and minor political zones in Nigeria,” Abbas said.

Stressing the roles of traditional rulers in engineering National Unity, the lawmaker promised to, if elected, activate constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria through the instrument of the National Assembly.

Hon. Kalu praised the African foremost king for promoting the African traditional culture globally, calling the Ooni one of the beauties of Nigeria, especially to those that believe in the unity of our nation.

“He confirmed the role of the monarch in ensuring national Unity and equally attested to Ooni’s roles in making Nigeria a progressive Nation which was evident in the recent cultural and economic trip the king took to Brazil and Kenya recently as a Pan African King.

While officially presenting Hon. Abass, Hon Kalu, and the accompanying legislators(elect) from across the 6 geopolitical zones, the Prince of Alaafin Royalty and member representing Oyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (Skimmeh) said the reason for the visit was to get fatherly blessings from the Ooni being The Traditional Head of The Yoruba Race Worldwide and in his capacity as Co-chairman of National of Council Nigerian Traditional rulers who has tirelessly championed peace, unity, and progress of not just Nigeria but for the entire continent of Africa.