10th NASS Leadership: North Central Senators-Elect, Govs reject APC Zoning

…Insist On DSP, To Meet With Tinubu, Adamu

The Governor’s of North Central and aspirants of the National Assembly Presiding Offices from the zone on Monday, vehemently rejected the zoning arrangement by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The politicians who expressed their rejection of the zoning arrangement during their meeting which held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja, insisted that the zone must produce the Deputy President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly.

The Governors of the region and the Senators-elect, had earlier expressed their support for Sani Musa as their concensus candidate for the office of the Deputy President of the Senate.

Sani Musa, who initially declared interest to contest for the office of the President of the Senate, voluntarily said that he would step down for religious and regional considerations, to allow for balance and engender peace, unity and progress in the country.

During the meeting of the Governors of North Central and Aspirants of National Assembly Presiding Offices from the Zone, they reached the following resolutions:

“The meeting resolved as follows:

That the North Central as a geopolitical zone are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualize for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The meeting reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for re-consideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

“The meeting discussed the zoning as released and raised reservation with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

“That the meeting resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the NASS leadership issue, they all agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

“The Governors agreed with the aspirants positions and appealed to all Senators and Members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take up of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.

They also resolved that the meeting would be reconvened in a later date to review issues.

The resolutions were signed by:

HE. Abubakar Sani Bello

Governor Niger State & Chairman, NC

HE. Simon Lalong

Governor, Plateau State

HE. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak

Governor, Kwara State

HE. Engr Abdullahi Sule,

Governor, Nassarawa State

HE. Yahaya Bello

Governor, Kogi State

HE. Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia

Governor-elect, (Benue)

HE. Rt.Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives (Aspirant)

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

Distinguished Senator (Aspirant)

Hon. Yusuf Gagdi

Honorable Member (Aspirant)

End.