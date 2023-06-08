10th NASS Leadership: APC Chieftain Accuses Yari Of Playing Dangerous Script

The Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council in the North-East, Haruna Garus Gololo has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to put Abubakar Yari in check, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13.

In a statement he circulated to journalists in Abuja, Gololo, accused the Senator-elect for Zamfara West Senatorial District of playing a dangerous script to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration by insisting on running for the Office of the President of the Senate, against the wishes of the party.

He said: “Yari’s position and continuous insistence is a mutiny and should be treated as anti-party. The party has in its wisdom, zone the leadership of the Senate and the House to the South and the North West respectively, but Yari is bent on working against the decision of the party.

“It is consistent with his antics as a politician. Recalled he had threatened the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshomole, not to enter Zamfara State after conducting a sham primary that later cost the party its victory at the Supreme Court. He is back on this path of infamy.

“Every party supporter and lawmaker-elect should support the decision of the leadership of the party by working for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for the Senate President and Deputy Senate President and in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas for the Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the choice for Deputy Speaker.

“In terms of pedigree, Yari just acquired a Diploma from a polytechnic, in Talata Mafara. Goodwill Akpabio apart from his uncommon transformation of Akwa-Ibom State, is a senior lawyer. The business of the National Assembly should not be the exclusive reserve of those who think they can buy the lawmakers. It is a serious business.

“We are behind Akpabio and we will continue to support him because there is no justifiable reason for Yari’s continuous insistence other than to work against the Party and Tinubu’s administration.”