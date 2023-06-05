10th NASS: Imposition Of Leadership Will Breed Executive/ Legislative Acrimony – Kawu

…Says it’s a breach of extant laws

Senator-elect from Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Suleiman Sumaila Kawu, on Monday, cautioned against imposition of leadership on the 10th National Assembly, saying that it would provoke Executive/Legislative acrimony.

Kawu who is a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammdu Buhari, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), gave the caution while briefing journalists in Abuja, on the current intrigues trailing the race to the leadership of the next apex legislative Assembly.

He also cautioned that external interference in the election of the next Presiding Officers of the National Assembly would amount to a gross violation of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Standing Orders of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The politician pointed out that the Constitution of Nigeria is explicit about how the President and Deputy President of the Senate as well as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives shall be elected.

According to him, the election of Presiding Officers is purely an internal affair that concerns only members of the National Assembly, stressing that the lawmakers-elect should be allowed to decide who among them would occupy the positions in order to avoid repetition of past mistakes.

Kawu also alleged that some desperate politicians were planning to use undemocratic means to impose lawmakers-elect of their choice to become Presiding Officers against the wishes of the majority of the elected representatives.

His words: “You are all aware that the election of Presiding Officers of the 10th National Assembly (Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker) is fast approaching and Lawmakers-elect seeking for these important offices have already embarked on rigorous campaigns and consultations in their quest to occupy the high ranking positions.

“It is in view of the foregoing that I consider it necessary to address members of the press on certain contentious issues currently going on in the election of the next set of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

“To start with, the constitution is explicit about how the President and Deputy President of the Senate shall be elected. For instance, Chapter 2 of the 9th Standing Orders of the Senate 2022 (as amended) stipulates the procedures for the selection of Presiding Officers of the Senate.

“Similarly, Section 50(1)a of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) states that, “there shall be a President and Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.

“And: Section 50(1)b stipulates that, “A Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.

“It is therefore clear that the election of these Presiding Officers is purely an internal affair that concerns only members of the National Assembly and therefore, they should be allowed to decide who among them would occupy the positions in order to avoid repetition of the past mistakes – we may all recall the incidences of the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

“In my view, external interference in the election of the next Presiding Officers of the National Assembly would not only violate the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Standing Orders of both the Senate and House of Representatives but would also cause serious misunderstandings between the Legislative and Executive Arms of government.

“Available information reveals that some desperate politicians are planning to use undemocratic means to impose Lawmakers-elect of their choice to become Presiding Officers against the wishes of the majority. This move is undemocratic, unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy as well as the nation as a whole.

“At this juncture, I want to commend Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for appointing Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

“This is because these gentlemen are very conversant with the modus operandi of the National Assembly. As such, their appointments would no doubt strengthen the working relationships between the two arms of government.

“This is for the first time in the history of our democracy that we have a President, Vice president, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff all with Parliamentary experiences. Thus, it is highly expected of Nigerians to respect both the Constitutional and Standing Orders provisions.

“Consequently, I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of Mr President to this unfortunate and undemocratic move by some elements to temper with the laid down procedures.

“Similarly, I want to also call on other Stakeholders, Civil Society Organisations and International Communities to stand firm in ensuring democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

“I am confident that Mr. President as a true democrat who believes in the rule of law will do everything possible to safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly.”