10th NASS: Impeachment Storm Gathers Over Doctored House Rules Ahead Inauguration

An impeachment scare enveloped the House of Representatives yesterday following alleged doctoring of the Lower Chamber’s Rules in the build-up to the May 29 presidential and National Assembly’s inauguration. On the heels of this, it was learnt that President- Elect, Bola Tinubu, might have ‘tactically’ distanced himself from the current crisis rattling the emergence of the 10th National Assembly leadership ahead of its inauguration. New Telegraph, how- ever, learnt last night that the impeachment scare, though unconfirmed, was said to have heightened tension among the lawmakers, especially with the clash and trade of words by Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Wase, during plenary.

It was gathered that following the clash between the two presiding officers, members were said to have begun serious agitations on other critical issues concerning the 10th House leadership. According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, the impeachment scare arose due to what a highly placed lawmaker said did the leadership gulf exist between Gbajabiamila and Wase, especially with Wase insisting on contesting the speakership position. The source said: “The man (Gbajabiamila) is unnecessarily apprehensive over nothing. Who is ready to impeach him just days to the end of the 9th Assembly. “He and his cronies just believe that once the House sits, impeachment notice would be moved.

“I thought they said they have the numbers. We are waiting for anytime we sit because he will not survive it if it’s true he connived to doctor the House Rules simply because he wants to impose someone in us “So, this whole drama today was a show of arrogance and power that he has arrived as a potential chief of staff. “It is just to shut the Deputy Speaker up and embarrass him but the world has seen the nakedness of the man.” Meanwhile, Tinubu, according to the source, is believed to have made a tactical withdrawal from the process leading to the emergence of the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

The move, it was gathered, was to pave way for an amicable resolution of the crisis currently engulfing the emergence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates. The source said: “We can now have an opportunity to access ourselves and have a common ground, now that we have confirmed the incoming president has washed his hands off the whole wahala.” The source added further: “As it is now, no one can boast of where and who will be what because the president-elect a few days ago, just got to know the real truth about what had transpired.

“It is very unfortunate that some persons could go to that level to drop the president-elect’s name all because of power and influence they want to control at all costs. “Truly, the issue of the senate presidency came up in Port Harcourt when the president-elect visited Rivers State to inaugurate projects, but that one concerning the Speaker was not discussed. “Mr President-elect was more interested in who would be senate president until smart guys around brought in that (Tajudeen) Abbas that is creating wa- hala now. “But we thank God peo- ple of good conscience like Baba Akande have told the president the truth that everyone was dodging.”

The further stressed that: “We are convinced that was the reason the National Chairman could have the courage to tell Abbas frontally not to see himself as Speaker yet. “He knows too well that Baba has washed his hands off the wahala. “They will deny it but we know that Gbajabiamila went with Abbas to Mr President-elect at the Defence House wanting him to have an audience with Jagaban but immediately the President-elect was in- formed by the Speaker that Abbas wanted to see him, he didn’t even allow Gbaja to land. “He just told him to go with Abbas that he was tired of the crisis that lawmakers should go and sort out themselves.”