10th Nass: Govs Back Akpabio, Abbas, Others-Abiodun

Governors across party lines have keyed into the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas, Senator Barau Jibrin and Benjamin Kalu as the presiding officers of the incoming 10th Assembly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has said. The Ogun State governor said the governors took the decision after their meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

He spoke when he received a delegation of the Tajudeen Abbas/Ben- jamin Kalu Campaign Team under the Joint Task-10th Assembly in Abuja yesterday. He said: “We (governors) met with the president two days ago. During our meeting, he told us that campaigns are over. He said that he’d be president for all. So, he sought our understanding and collaboration.

“It is within the right of the president to seek those that will make his job easier. “He has decided in collaboration with the party that these are the people that he wants to work with. “All of us across party lines keyed into what the president told us. “We had our meeting after meeting him and decided that we should support the president.” He said he met with the members-elect of Ogun State and told them “you’re standing solidly with Mr. President and the party.

“I, as governor of Ogun State, am standing solidly behind you (Tajudeen Ab- bas).” He said God gives power to whom He wishes at the time He wishes hence, not- ing that with the array of members-elect that have aligned with Abbas and Kalu, “it shows the level of support that you have.” “I want to thank all those that have keyed into your leadership.

Like the president reminded us yesterday (during meeting with APC lawmakers-elect), these are positions for the party with the majority. But that party must seek the partnership of other political parties. “You should carry along all members or most members to ensure that you succeed. Your success will be measured by the way your members take dividends of democracy to their people.”