10th NASS: Edo Member-Elect Promises To Change Narratives

A member-elect for Orhionmwon/Uhumwode Federal Constituency of Edo State, Chief Billy Osawaru has assured quality representation to the people of his constituency in the House of Representatives.

Chief Osawaru who spoke when he hosted journalists from Edo State in Abuja, said even though his predecessors have done well, he would do better and change the narrative.

“I want to attract the dividends of democracy to my constituency,” he said, assuring that he would hold quarterly town hall meetings with people to know their needs.

“I want to be the first to do that in my constituency. I want them to really tell me what they want because I believe you give water to the thirsty and food to the hungry, and not the other way round. And I can only achieve this when I hold interactive sections regularly with my people.

“I’m also looking at the area of infrastructure too. We are mostly rural and we still suffer most of those things. I can tell you that Orhionmwon and Uhumwode are two Local Government Areas that are so close to the capital city of Edo State, but they are still far from development.

“We still have some of the villages that have not seen light. So what happens to Rural Electrification Projects? I’m going to be working with some of the agencies responsible for those things and attract some of those benefits to my people.

“Those areas – insecurity, education and infrastructural development – mean a lot to me. They are a priority for me.

“Again, don’t forget that the job of a legislator doesn’t end at making laws only, I still need to represent my people very well.

“I want to attract projects to my Constituency because they need them more than the urban areas,” he added.

The member-elect stated that his first assignment would to sponsor bills that will protect the people of his constituency and Nigerians in general.

