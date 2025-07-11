10th NASS And Challenge Of Electoral Reform

Across the globe, the legislature is a very important arm of government.

The legislature is the only arm of government which symbolises democracy.

One might recall that except for IBB’s short transitional diarchy, the legislature was absent in every military administration in Nigeria.

The primary duty of the legislature under the Nigerian constitution is to make laws.

The power of the legislature to make laws is so vast that it includes the power to amend the constitution which is the legal foundation of the country.

To effectively wield this enormous power, the legislature needs patriotic and courageous men and women with unparalleled commitment to public good and radical loyalty to the constitution which is the supreme law of the country.

The leadership recruitment process or electoral system of any country is at the centre of its fortunes. No country can be better than her leaders.

A faulty electoral system will always produce poor and ineffective leadership. This brings the perennial leadership challenge of Nigeria to fore.

In the words of the Nigerian literary icon, Chinua Achebe: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership”.

The connection between the Nigerian leadership challenge and the flawed electoral process is direct.

Hence, the need to reform the Nigerian electoral system as a precursor to the enthronement of effective leadership.

In the present republic, which is the fourth in Nigeria, several attempts have been made to reform the electoral system.

The first genuine attempt was made by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, an upright man, who publicly admitted that the election through which he emerged as president was flawed.

He promised radical reforms and proceeded to inaugurate the Rtd Justice Muhammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel.

The panel recommended radical reforms which included the open ballot system, independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), funding of INEC from the first-line charge of the consolidated revenue fund, establishment of electoral offences tribunal and expansion of election tribunals.

Yar’Adua’s death and the ensuing transition and realignment of power disrupted what could have been a landmark reformation of the Nigerian electoral system.

However, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who succeeded Yar’Adua continued the reformation of the electoral system to the extent that the 2011 general elections were largely rated free and fair.

The courageous role of the legislature in solving any challenge in any given country, especially in the reformation of the electoral system, was demonstrated by the 9th National Assembly which provided for biometric voter accreditation system (BVAS), use of smart card readers, direct data capture and so on.

The introduction of these devices and methods were aimed at enhancing the transparency, security, and credibility of the electoral process.

INEC had emphasised the importance of BVAS in reducing electoral malpractices and ensuring that only eligible voters cast their ballots.

It is sad that INEC officials messed up these unprecedented efforts of the 9th National Assembly to reform the electoral system by abusing the discretion granted it over transmission of election results.

It is sad that INEC officials messed up these unprecedented efforts of the 9th National Assembly to reform the electoral system by abusing the discretion granted it over transmission of election results

The new Electoral Act had empowered INEC to determine the mode of transmission of election results either electronically in real time or manually within unspecified time.

Even though the 2023 Election Guidelines and Manuals had provided for real time electronic transmission of election results, INEC officials compromised and resorted to manual transmission of fake election results.

The evidences in the electoral tribunals were quite revealing, but the courts which seemed to be at cross purposes with Nigerians held that the election guidelines/manuals made by INEC pursuant to the provisions of the Electoral Act was not binding on INEC!

Here, the submission of Chinua Achebe that: “The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership”, comes to mind.

With the identification of this lacuna in the electoral act which constitutes the major challenge of the Nigerian electoral system, every eye has turned to the National Assembly for solution.

Given that the present 10th National Assembly is populated by beneficiaries of the mischievous manipulation of the said weak link of the extant Electoral Act, it is doubtful that they will summon the courage to amend the Electoral Act to cure it of the virus which has been “beneficial” to them!

The unpopularity of the members of the 10th National Assembly before Nigerian masses who collectively resent the legislators’ alleged lack of independence, misplaced loyalty to both the executive and ruling party, prioritisation of foreign interests, questionable budgeting practices, and rubber-stamp posture is said to have put the fear of effective electoral system in the legislators, hence their unwillingness to take steps to reform the electoral system.

The present 10th National Assembly is hereby charged to brave the odds and fix the weak link of the present Electoral Act through an amendment to enact compulsory real time electronic transmission of election results.

This patriotic act will endear them to the masses and posterity; and might enhance their chances of victory in the 2027 polls.