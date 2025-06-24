10th NASS: 32 Reps Defected To Different Parties In 2 Years

Share

With the end of the second session of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, 2025, 32 lawmakers in the House of Representatives had defected from the platforms they were elected to other political parties.

This is as the House reconvenes on Tuesday, June 24, to commence the third session of the current assembly. Since the first defection in the House on July 23, 2023, with Idris Salman, representing Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the movement of 31 others have changed the numerical configuration of parties in the green chamber.

At the inauguration of the House on June 13, 2023, the eight political parties that made up the Assembly had the following members: APC, 175 members; PDP,118; Labour Party, 35; NNPP, 19; APGA, 5; ADC, 2; SDP, 2 and YPP,1.

The numerical strength of the opposition in the House has depreciated from 182 members at inauguration to 142 in two years. The ruling APC has harvested bountifully from the crisis in opposition parties, garnering 214 members, while PDP has dropped to 92, LP also dropped to 24, NNPP dropped to 16, among others.

The number of APC members is expected to hit 221 when the House reconvenes from the Sallah break next week and seven PDP members from Akwa Ibom State have also crossed over to the ruling party.

Currently, there are 356 members in the House, following the death of some members and inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections into the vacant seats. Recall the House has a total of 360 members.

The APC now leads the House with 214 members, followed by PDP with 92, Labour Party, 24, NNPP 16, APGA 6, YPP 2, ADC 1, totalling 356. Records obtained from the House Committee on Rules and Business show that in the last two years, 17 PDP members defected to the APC; eight LP members defected to the APC, three NNPP members defected to the APC while one ADC member left for the APC. Also, two LP members moved to the PDP, while one YPP member crossed over to APGA.

The 17 PDP lawmakers that defected to the APC include: Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi (Zamfara State), Erhiatake Ibori-Suene (Delta State), Amos Gwamna Magaji (Kaduna State), Salisu Garba Koko (Kebbi State), Hussaini Mohammed Jallo (Kaduna State), Adamu Tanko (Niger State), Nnamdi Ezechi (Delta State), Victor Nwokolo (Delta State), Julius Gbabor Pondi (Delta State), Thomas Ereyitomi (Delta State), Mutu Nicholas (Delta State), Ukhodhiko Ajiroghene Jonathan (Delta State), Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai ( Katsina State), Aliyu Iliyasu Abubakar (Katsina State), Salisu Yusuf Majigiri (Katsina State), Oluwole Oke (Osun State) and Akingbaso Festus Olanrewaju (Ondo State).

The eight Labour Party members who defected to APC include: Tochukwu Chinedu Okere (Imo State), Donatus Matthew (Kaduna State), Akiba Bassey (Cross River State), Esosa Iyawe (Edo State), Fom Dalyop Chollom (Plateau State), Ajang Alfred Iliya (Plateau State), Sunday Cyriacus Umeha (Enugu State) and Ngozi Okolie (Delta State).

