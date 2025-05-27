10th Memorial Of Late Ooni of Ife: Sijuwade Inter-School Debate Opens In Abeokuta

Share

The Three-State Inter-School Debate Tour, organised in honour of the 10th memorial anniversary of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, commenced on Monday, May 26, at Abeokuta Grammar School—alma mater of the late Ooni.

Centred on the theme “Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?”, the debate featured student representatives from Abeokuta Grammar School and included captivating cultural performances by students.

The event was graced by Yeye Olori Oladunni Sijuwade, one of the wives of the late Ooni, as well as representatives from the Ogun State Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Sijuwade royal family and the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, aimed at fostering critical thinking, historical awareness, and youth involvement in national development.

In her welcome remarks, Mrs. Oluri—representing the school principal, Pastor Sola John—thanked the Sijuwade royal family for spearheading such a meaningful and educational programme.

At the end of the keenly contested debate, Ebuoluwa Oluga clinched the first-place prize, followed by Faith Agbowo in second place.

Both winners were presented with gift items in recognition of their excellent performances. Other participants, Marvellous Aduhuba and Ibukunoluwa Sokoye, also received cash prizes.

In recognition of Abeokuta Grammar School’s role as host of the inaugural debate, Yeye Olori Oladunni Sijuwade presented a plaque of appreciation to the school on behalf of the royal family.

“On behalf of the Sijuwade royal family, of which I am one of the Yeye Oloris, I present this award for your gracious hosting of the First Memorial School Debate in honour of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II,” she said.

“With heartfelt gratitude, this is in recognition of your unwavering support for academic excellence, intellectual engagement, and youth development,” she added.

Addressing the students, Yeye Olori Sijuwade encouraged them to remain focused and uphold integrity:

“My prayer is that as you attain and acquire the education you are here for, you make good use of it. There’s so much going on in the world. Ignore the distractions and focus on your goals. I pray that you become great—like my late husband and many others.”

Also present were the Deputy Director, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Comrade Okeleye Olarotimi, and other senior officials, who delivered goodwill messages on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

Speaking to the students, Principal Pastor Sola John said:

“You are the future of this country. Though the walls of our nation may seem broken, we believe that you, the young leaders, will rise to rebuild them. Just as President Kennedy once said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’ What can you do for your state? For your school? Be a good ambassador.”

Share