10th Lagos Assembly: Obasa promises to promote, strengthen legislative institutions

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has pledged that the Assembly would promote and strengthen legislative institutions from state to local government level.

Obasa, who was unanimously elected by the lawmakers as a Speaker for the third consecutive time, promised to review the old laws with a view to bringing them to modern reality, especially laws that established agencies and parastatals that are no longer viable.

He said: “As we begin a new chapter in the history of this Assembly, I want to affirm my commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance. “My goal is to ensure that every member of this Assembly is respected and valued and that we work together to provide effective representation for the people of Lagos State.

“Lagos State is a great state with even greater potentials and we have a responsibility to harness these potentials and maximise them for the benefit of our people. “We must prioritise the welfare of our constituents and ensure that our policies and legislative framework are geared towards meeting their needs.

“Under my leadership, this House will operate an open and inclusive administration where all members are carried along and given equal opportunity to contribute towards the development of the State. We cannot achieve greatness working in isolation.

“Therefore, I encourage all the branches of government to work together in harmony to ensure that we build a Lagos State that we can all be proud of. “Together, we have an opportunity to build a better Lagos, a Lagos that provides equal opportunities for all, a Lagos that is safe and secure, a Lagos that is a model for sustainable development in Nigeria and the world.”

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who proclaimed the 10th Assembly, said his administration was ready to work with the new leadership of the Assembly.

He said: “Today, we come together to commemorate a momentous occasion, the proclamation of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. This ceremony symbolizes not just the continuity of our democratic journey, but also the vital role of legislative power in our system of governance.”

Apart from Obasa, the lawmakers also elected Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the Deputy Speaker, while Noheem Adams was elected as the Majority Leader of the House and Adedamola Kasunmu as the Deputy Majority Leader. Likewise, Mojeed Fatai was elected as the Chief Whip while David Setonji was elected the Deputy Chief Whip.