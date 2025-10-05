10th House Will Protect Teachers’ Interests – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Nigerian teachers as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) designated October 5 as World Teachers’ Day in 1994 to recognise and celebrate the contributions of teachers.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, Abbas commended Nigerian teachers for their immeasurable role in shaping the lives and careers of young people.

He said teachers and academics deserve both public and private sector support to effectively carry out their educational responsibilities in the lives of young Nigerians.

The Speaker, who was also a teacher before venturing into politics, described teachers as “co-parents and experts in nurturing and moulding young people into educated, civilised, productive and patriotic citizens.”

While noting that teachers are critical stakeholders in national development, Abbas called for training, retraining, and improved welfare, especially for academic staff in educational institutions.

He reiterated the commitment of the 10th House to using legislative instruments to enhance access to quality and affordable education for all Nigerians.