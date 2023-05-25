10th House: Ugochinyere, 62 Other Members-elect Endorse Abass, Kalu

Spokesman for the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has joined 62 legislators-elect to endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s preferred candidate for the next House of Representatives speakership, Taju- deen Abbas with Benjamin Kalu as his deputy. Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the member- elect representing Ideato North/South in Imo State told other aspirants to the two positions to withdraw, saying the opposition had agreed to team up with the Tajudeen Abbas/Benjamin Kalu ticket.

He called on the APC not to do anything that will tarnish Abbas and Kalu’s im- age or the independence of the House if the duo emerged victorious. Ugochinyere denied that the House Rules were tampered with, saying the document was last printed in December 2020 and not after the 2023 election. He said: “It is on this note that I call on my fellow colleague members-elect who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class of Tajudeen Abbas to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria.

Our common goal now should be beyond party and partisan politics and totally focused on Nigeria and her greater good. We want the best and we have selected the best and importantly, the selection is by merit. “I do not speak for myself alone. I speak for the 63 like-minded members-elect of the opposition family who have agreed on a com- mon vision for the 10th Assembly. We will transform into the TBK Group. Our 63 votes without any dissent or abstention will go for Abbas. In the coming days, Nigerians will come to know the identity of the TBK Group and will also feel our impact.”