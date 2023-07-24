10th House To Attend To Yearnings Of Nigerians – Abbas

The 10th National Assembly is prepared to urgently address the aspirations of Nigerians who brought them into office, according to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting on Monday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Legislative Agenda in Abuja, Abbas said doing the business of the people, in his opinion, is the best approach to demonstrate that the 10th House is prepared to address the desires of those who brought them to the house as soon as possible.

He added that the present assembly was “the people’s House for the people’s Mandate” and that members had decided to routinely consult the public in carrying out their mandate.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the House would not hesitate to consult with critical stakeholders in developing the agenda to get their input.

“We can never overemphasize the fact that citizens’ engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy.

“It is only through such engagements that legislators will become truly, the representatives of the people. To do otherwise, will amount to a democracy without the people,” he said.

The House, according to the speaker, gives participatory budgeting, legislative reform, electoral reform, women’s involvement, and inclusion in government top priority.

He lists additional factors as well, such as better infrastructure, business, employment, health and education, and diplomacy that is centred on the needs of residents.

He continued by saying that the House would also pay attention to institutional strength and public participation in constitutional reform and modification.

Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker of the House and head of the Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, added that as the people’s representatives, they had a duty to influence the course of the nation.

“Through our representation of the 360 constituencies in the nation, we have been given the immense responsibility of determining the development trajectory of our country.

“The Legislative Agenda is the result of tireless efforts, widespread consultations, and committed research aimed at addressing the major issues that our country is currently facing while seizing the numerous opportunities that lie ahead.”

The objective of the 10th Assembly, according to him, was to leave behind a rich and thriving country where each individual could realise his full potential.

He stated further that we picture Nigeria with a thriving and diverse economy, first-rate infrastructure, transformative education, universal access to healthcare, and open and responsible government.

He added that the House’s mission was to cooperate with other branches of government and that it cut beyond partisan lines and represented the aspirations of all Nigerians.

He declared that the current House would work with stakeholders to foster an atmosphere in which all Nigerians could use their full capacity for creativity and productivity.