10th House: Shettima’s timely admonition to members-elect

Last Friday, a coalition of members- elect in the House of Representatives under the aegis of Joint Task-10th Assembly visited the Vice President- elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, in his office in Asokoro, Abuja. The Joint Task-10th Assembly led by Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) as chair- man and co-chairman and Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) had at least 180 of its members on the entourage. Also, on the visit were the All-Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates for the position of speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th House, Hon. Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) and Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia).

The visit lasted for over three hours. The Joint Task-10th Assembly The Joint Task-10th Assembly is a mul- tiparty coalition and according to Kumo, the group has 283 members-elect from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Young Progressive Party (YPP). He added that the coalition enjoys the blessing of 14 APC governors, nine PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling and opposition political parties.

On the group’s focus, he said the Joint Task-10th Assembly main objective “is to promote the independence of the Legisla- ture; the inter-dependence of the legislature and other arms of government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice.” Kumo, particularly, noted that the coali- tion has agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.

He said those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relation- ship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end. His words: “We are aware of the the- atrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Bola Tinubu admin- istration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country. “We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.

“Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.” Kumo further noted that while the coalition appreciates the capacity and prowess of all contestants for the es- teemed positions of speaker and deputy speaker respectively, he implored every aspirant to put the interest of the House and the nation first over their personal ambition for the good of all. Shettima’s caution While receiving the lawmakers, Shettima cautioned against having a rancorous National Assembly saying it will affect the relationship between the legislature and executive, denying the people dividends of democracy.

The Vice President-elect said former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election as a result of a rancorous House, following the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as speaker of the House against his party’s wish. He said: “I will take it upon myself to reach out to the other contenders. Hon. Betara’s is my brother. We are from the same sub-region; we are from the same state and I have the best relationship with him. I met him too nights ago, I will sustain that. Around 1pm today, I met with Hon. Wase, the deputy speaker. We will continue with the engagements, so that we can have a rancor-free Assembly. “When Obasanjo lost grip of the National Assembly, his first tenure, of course, was a failure.

President Buhari could do little in his first because of the rancor- ous relationship between the executive and the legislature. What was accomplished in the last four years was because of the harmonious rela- tionship between the executive and legislature. “When President Goodluck Jona- than lost grip of the National Assembly when Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tam- buwal emerged as the speaker, that rancorous relationship culminated in his defeat in 2015 general election. Mariam Onuoha is my friend, I will reach out to her.” The Vice President-elect, who also spoke on the choice of Senator God- swill Akpabio for Senate President, said: “What we are trying to avoid is a situation whereby the number one citizen, number two citizen, the num- ber three citizen and the number four citizen are all of the same faith. That will validate the negative narrative of Islamization of Nigeria.

“That is why my principal, a fair minded individual, Asiwaju Bola Ti- nubu insists that the number three citizen must come from the South/ South (Christian). The stability of the nation is more important than any oth- er consideration. We are talking about inclusivity.” He also advised Abass and Kalu that if they emerged as presiding officers of the House, they should carry other political parties along in the distribu- tion of committee chairmen. From Abass and Kalu In his remarks, Abass who expressed gratitude to the president-elect, Tinubu and Shettima assured that under them, there will be a harmonious legislative/ executive relationship for the progress of the country. He said: “We are very grateful to you, the President-elect and the party for finding us worthy for the leadership. I want to assure you that we will not disappoint the party. We will work har- moniously with the executive.” Similarly, Kalu who is the spokesper- son of the House, in his presentation, thanked the APC leadership, Tinubu and Shettima for rewarding the South/ East despite the abysmal performance of the party in the zone in the general election. He said: “It is with great joy that I stand before you to say thank you. To pledge our commitment to your admin- istration, rancour free, acrimony free administration. In your magnanim- ity you decided to show that cohesion was necessary for nation building. But this time, irrespective of the votes that come from the South East, you consid- ered cohesion and gave us the deputy speakership, we are grateful.

“Sir, here we have over 180 members some of whom are outside who are in support of the decision that the party Kumo restates group’s commitment In his opening remarks, Hon. Kumo, the chairman of Joint Task-10th House, said they are committed to ensuring a rancor- free Assembly for good governance to thrive and will abide by the resolution of the ruling party. “In the 10th Assembly, we will try to work harmoniously with the executive. In the two different instances 7th Assembly, in the 8th Assembly budget were not implemented because they were attacked. “So, if you’re not in the good books of the executive, your budget, your constituency intervention capital projects cannot see the light of the day.

But in the 10th Assembly, we are committed to work harmoniously with the executive”, he said. Endorsement A day before the visit to the Vice Presi- dent-elect, the Joint Task-10th Assembly, had endorsed the choice of Abass and Kalu at a meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, which was attended by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and many ranking members of the House. While addressing delegates, Kumo said the meeting was to get the cooperation of all members-elect with a view to achieving a stable and united 10th Assembly just like their predecessors enjoyed. He told the in- coming lawmakers that his group is not for supporting any particular aspirant, but the zoning bid of the ruling party.

His words: “The day before yesterday, the Joint Task-10th Assembly was a neutral body of members-elect. And we took steps that would make sure that it is undiluted, unpol- luted in verbatim. We put together a struc- ture that is all-inclusive, a structure that is drawn from all the eight political parties that won seats in the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly. “Until today, we were not aligned with any aspirant. But we were unable to meet members-elect in general. We have been meeting members-elect either at the point of friendship, at the point of zones or at the point of states. But we felt that in today’s meeting, we should bring all members-elect to the general meeting to highlight the basis for this organization or group, or whatever tendencies you are free to give us to partner with you and let you know that what we are doing is just simple, to partner with you and ensure that we have a stable 10th Assembly like other previous leaders and Assemblies enjoyed. “Politics, yes, it’s free but we will try as much as possible to ensure a rancour-free friendly and family 10th Assembly. But today, we have in our midst, Mr Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who’s sitting here as of right.

One, as a member-elect; two, as a serving speaker and three, as an ex-officio member of the House of Representatives for life. “It is on this note that I’m closing my opening remarks, appreciating each and every one of you who gave me the privilege, because I’m only standing here by destiny because I won the election. I am not your chairman, I’m only providing leadership to ensure the success of the process”, Kumo said. Abbas responds Fielding questions from journalists, Ab- bas, who said he was elated by the endorse- ment, disclosed that he will officially launch his campaign and unveil a 16-point agenda. “By next week, we are going to do our official declaration, so we’ll come out with our 16-point agenda. In that agenda, you will see all the areas we are going to work on in the 10th Assembly. I welcome you; I invite you to the declaration which will take place next week, then you will know what we have for the members, and what we have for this country. “I feel elated, I feel inspired because I believe that if the party is going use compe- tence as its yardstick, I’m the right person to actually be picked. So, for the fact that they did what I expected they would do, I feel very elated and satisfied”.

On his colleagues, who are opposed to his endorsement, he said: “We are reaching out to them. We are in the process, we have reached out to so many, and we will continue reaching out to all of them. I will assure you that before the end of next week, we will reach out to all the aspirants. We will implore them and ask them to come on board, so that we can work for the good of the institution and Nigeria.” Kalu’s appreciation Also reacting, the deputy speakership candidate, Kalu said: “I feel good. I feel highly elated that my party considered me to go for this position, so I feel good about it. On his plans to expand the party’s pres- ence in the South-East, which is known to be opposition’s stronghold, he said: “For the 2027 elections, the party will ensure that it has its foot in the South Eastern region.

What they have done with these nominations is in the spirit of inclusion. The South-East is going to feel the power of cohesion, and national loyalty is going to be driven by vir- tue of this that has taken place. “So, it’s a wise decision to include south sasterners in the structure of the govern- ment that’s being formed. As you know, it is the responsibility of a ruling party to set up the architecture of government in order to achieve the set national objectives and making sure that everybody embraces that national objective will help them achieve it faster. “So, this architecture that’s being dis- played now is an all-inclusive architecture and my people in the South-East are delight- ed that they have been considered. That will change the dynamics come 2027.”