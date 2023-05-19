10th House: Jaji Warns Against Imposition, Declares For Speaker

Former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on national security, intelligence and public safety and member-elect for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, yesterday officially flagged off his campaign for the speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Jaji made the declaration at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. A member of the G7, the seven speakership aspirants protesting the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jaji, however, warned the leadership of the party against imposing a candidate on the lawmakers.