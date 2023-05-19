10th House: Apc’s Pathway To Crisis

The zoning formula for sharing of leadership positions of the incoming National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, which was released by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is fast becoming a catalyst for an avoidable disaster within the ruling party. Analysts say the party may be going the way of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as observable twists and turns to the controversial issue are shaping out exactly like events that led to the emergence of a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal in the seventh Assembly.

An aggrieved Tambuwal, with ready allies in the then opposition members led by the current speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila of the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) as House Minority leader in the Seventh Assembly, emerged as Speaker contrary to wishes of his then party, the PDP. Tambuwal’s emergence, to date, represents a remarkable milestone in the build-up of events that led to the creation of the APC in 2014 and the defeat of the PDP at the presidential elections in 2015.

The APC’s NWC had anointed Hon. Tajudeen Abass, (North- West) and Hon. Ben Kalu (South- East), as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives respectively for the 10th Assembly. However, the party’s positions were roundly denounced by aggrieved members under the aegis of the Coalition of Progressive Speakership Aspirants (COPSA), who have vowed to fight any kind of imposition by the APC leadership upon the legislative arm of government.

In their rejection of the party’s position, the aggrieved aspirants, some of who are principal officers in the outgoing Assembly, severally expressed their resolve to continue campaigns in the bid to clinch their desired positions. The lawmakers, who have also been referred to as themselves as the ‘G7″ include Yusuf Gagdi, Aliyu Betara, Alhassan Doguwa, Sada Soli, Mariam Onuoha, Aminu Sani Jaji and Idris Wase.

They have seized every opportunity to echo their determination to frustrate all attempts by “outsiders” to force or impose leadership on the soon-to-be- inaugurated 10th Assembly. While much has not been heard of many other ranking members, which analysts say may be indicative of their satisfaction with the party’s choice of Abbas for speaker, Betara, Wase, Yusuf, Gagdi and others have remained upbeat on their resolve to tackle the APC NWC in the struggle to appoint a speaker from within themselves.

Interestingly, a scenario similar to the 2011 scenario may be brewing in the APC and unless aggrieved members are adequately pacified and an acceptable consensus is reached before the May 29th inauguration of a new government, the ruling party may be heading the way of PDP’s pre-inauguration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

Given the seemingly irreconcilable debacle that has fore-run the not-yet-inaugurated 10th Assembly of Representatives, aggrieved aspirants for the speakership position are spoiling for war against their party’s position on the choice of who pilots the affairs of the legislature. They also alleged unhealthy external interference, which they vowed to resist.

Other points of grievance by the said dissatisfied aspirants are that they were not consulted as stakeholders before the party announced consensus for the posts. One of the most vocal among the aspirants is Betara. He was categorical about what he described as “ingratitude” of their party towards members who have at some points in the past surrendered their ambitions in consideration of party position. He had obviously hoped on his loyalty over the years for a favour when he needed the same.

He said: “I supported every member of APC and some of our leaders contesting for elections when we were going in for the election.” Evidently, the series of events since the APC announced the official zoning arrangement signifies that the concerned members meant their words as far as the fight for what they term as the battle for the soul of the country’s democracy is concerned. Consequently, on May 9, two days after the APC made known its preferred candidates, the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Wase, led the group of aggrieved aspirants to the party’s national secretariat to officially express their displeasure.

On Wase’s entourage were also the Niger State Governor- elect, Hon. Umaru Bago, who is a close ally of Betara. While addressing party leaders, with the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu in the audience, Wase decried the anointing of Abbas, saying that members-elect, particularly those who have shown interest in leadership positions as stakeholders were never consulted before the announcement. Gagdi, who also spoke at the event, decried the anointing of Abbas and Ben Kalu, reiterating their resolve not to succumb to external factors.

He said: The party should not hope that our loyalty will be guaranteed at the detriment of justice, peace, and fairness. We will respect justice, unity, and equity in the chamber, but only if your instruction is in line with the principle of this party. Do not hope that we have not come here to succumb to any instruction and directive given to us.’’ Also, barely 24 hours after they stormed the party’s secretariat, Hon Betara held a conference at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, where he declared his intention in fulfillment of his earlier threat to do so against his party wishes, saying that all aspirants must be given the level playing ground to test their popularity.

He was flanked at the declaration by fellow contestants including Wase, Ado-Doguwa (House Leader) and Sani Jaji, among others. In his remarks at the declaration, Betara, who earlier described the party as an “outsider” in the internal activities of the legislative arm of government, added that there is an attempt to dictate to elected members who emerges as their speaker.

Corroborating Betara’s statement, another aspirant Gagdi, said that the “National Assembly is an independent body that cannot be turned to the presidency’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) where people are picked at will” As the argument on who gets what in the incoming Assembly rages on, news broke that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had jetted out of the country. While some who are distant from him expressed fears that his departure for Europe at the crucial moment may spell doom for the party and lead to the 2011-2015 scenario of a frosty relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government.

Others who have followed his political antecedents say his departure in the thick of the crisis signifies that the matter may have been laid to rest, despite continued agitation by the G7. Speaking under condition of anonymity, an analyst told New Telegraph that Tinubu’s political prowess, when it comes to power negotiation and sharing of political positions among diverse interests, will help APC wriggle out of the impasse.

But another party chieftain, who spoke on the issue, said the failure of the APC to put its house in order, will only give the opposition an undue advantage over the emergence of leaders of the 10th Assembly. “They (the opposition) will play a huge role in who emerges as principal officers”, he said, alluding to the 2011 scenario and the turbulent relationship that characterised the Seventh Assembly led by Tambuwal. Meanwhile, as stakeholders continue to admonish the lead- ership of the APC on the need to avoid a repeat of the fate of PDP; those who support the choice of Abass/Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker have advised aggrieved aspirants to respect their party’s position.