10th Convocation: FUOYE Records Significant Milestones For Steady Growth – V.C.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has declared that the institution, over the last few years, has recorded significant milestones that reflect purposeful leadership, institutional discipline, and steady growth.

The Vice Chancellor, who stated that he ran his administration with fear of God, devoid of emotion and sentiment. added that 91 programs have been accredited for the university with professional courses fully on ground.

The scholar spoke on Monday while addressing newsmen at the school premises during the Pre Convocation ceremony, where he gave out the layout of activities slated to mark the event.

He announced that the total number of graduands was 7,684 and gave the Convocation statistics of undergraduates and postgraduate students as 7,396 and 288, respectively.

The Vice Chancellor explained that he devised the 20-Point Agenda when he came on board in 2021 for the transformation of the Ivory tower, focusing on a consistent 25- year development plan

He said, “First, the University achieved a remarkable 310 per cent increase in Internally Generated Revenue, strengthening financial sustainability and enhancing its capacity to support academic and infrastructural development.

“This financial growth has been matched by a notable expansion in student enrolment, further consolidating FUOYE’s position as a university of choice among prospective students nationwide.

“In terms of academic development, the University expanded its programme offerings significantly, growing from eight to ten faculties and introducing eighty-four new academic

programmes.

” This expansion reflects deliberate efforts to align teaching and learning with national development needs and global academic trends.

“As a result of these developments, FUOYE emerged as the fourth most subscribed university in Nigeria, out of a total of three hundred and three universities, according to national admission statistics.

“Human capital development has remained a priority. Within a five-year period, the University recorded over two hundred and four professorial promotions, a clear indication of a vibrant academic environment that rewards scholarship, research productivity, and professional excellence.

“The University’s progress has also been validated through international assessment. In the latest Times Higher Education 2026 rankings, FUOYE was ranked fourth in Nigeria, affirming its rising national stature.

“In addition, deliberate investments in carrying capacity, infrastructure, and staffing have ensured that academic expansion is supported by adequate physical facilities and qualified personnel.

“With respect to global visibility, the University has continued to strengthen its ranking profile.

In 2024, FUOYE gained recognition across several prestigious Times Higher Education categories, including the Impact Rankings, World University Rankings, and Interdisciplinary

“When I assumed office as Vice-Chancellor, I came in with a clear vision and a twenty-point agenda to reposition our University.

Today, I stand before you to state that all items in the twenty-point agenda were accomplished to varying degrees, to the glory of Almighty God”.

The Don, while reeling out the content of the 25-year developmental plan, stated:

“The FUOYE Twenty-Five-Year Strategic Plan identifies this achievement as evidence of sustained enrolment growth and growing confidence in the University’s academic offerings, institutional stability, and overall value proposition.

” This positive perception is closely linked to programme relevance, affordability, accessibility, and the University’s expanding portfolio of accredited programmes, supported by its dual-campus structure.”

“These achievements further underscore FUOYE’s steady progress in teaching quality, research impact, and academic reputation, while reaffirming its enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.

“This growth is clearly reflected in the University’s institutional profile between 2021 and 2026. Within this period, the number of Faculties increased from eight to eighteen, academic programmes expanded from seventy-three to ninety-one, Directorates grew from one to nineteen, Institutes increased from none to five, and Departments expanded from sixty-seven to eighty-one.

“Importantly, ninety-one academic programmes have now been fully accredited, with interim accreditations secured for Pharmacy, Statistics, and Radiography, further affirming the University’s compliance with national academic standards.”

Fasina added that the University, in view of its commitment to bridging theory and practice, has institutionalised the Professors of Practice initiative, drawing distinguished professionals of national repute into teaching, mentoring, and academic engagement.

“Under this initiative, the University appointed eminent legal and industry leaders, including Chief Wole Olanipekun, Yusuf Ali, Dr Roland Otaru, Dr Doyin Awoyale, Chief Sebastian Hon, and Mr Lawrence Fubara.

“Their engagement has enriched professional training, strengthened industry–academia linkages, and enhanced students’ exposure to real-world practice.

“Complementing this initiative is the Diaspora Professors Programme, through which distinguished scholars from the global academic community contribute to teaching, research, and collaborative scholarship.

“Notable among them are Prof. Hartmut Herrmann and Prof. Khaneh Wadinga Fomba of the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research, Leipzig, Germany, whose engagement has strengthened international collaboration and research capacity within the University.

“In further recognition of academic leadership and service, the University introduced a new Emeritus Professors policy, under which all former Vice-Chancellors, upon retirement, are to be conferred with the title of Emeritus Professor. This policy preserves institutional memory, honours distinguished service, and ensures continued intellectual engagement.

“At this convocation, the University is proud to confer Emeritus Professorships on Professor Chinedu Nebo, Professor Isaac Asuzu, and Professor Kayode Soremekun.”

The outgoing vice Chancellor urged universities in the country to prioritise staff training in order to boost the capacity for educational development.