10th Commemoration: Obasanjo, Monarchs, Others Eulogise Late Ooni Of Ife, Oba Sijuwade

…as family hosts ‘Timeless Legacy’ exhibition, symposium

Like torrents of rainfall, glowing tributes poured in for the late Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, for his enduring legacy of service to humanity, as he underscoring how he significantly impacted Yoruba culture, Nigeria, and international diplomacy during his almost 30-year reign as the 50th Ooni of Ife.

The commemorative event, held on Friday, July 25th, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Legacy Exhibition and The Oba Okunade Sijuwade Symposium, celebrating the life and times of the late monarch who reigned as the 50th Ooni of Ife from 1980 until his passing in 2015.

The event brought together various dignitaries, including former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Oba Dokun Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila in Osun State; former governors of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola; several lawmakers, royal fathers, scholars, families, and admirers, many of whom shared their experiences with the revered monarch.

His was a life of legacy. As the Ooni, Oba Okunade Sijuwade was a custodian of Yoruba traditions and culture, actively promoting and preserving them. He also invested in his hometown, Ile-Ife.

According to many of the speakers, he also played a role in mediating disputes, such as the one between Ife and Modakeke, contributing to national unity. His influence extended to various aspects of Nigerian society.

On the international scene, Oba Sijuwade engaged in international affairs, intentionally promoting Nigeria’s image and fostering relationships with leaders of other nations.

All of these echoed loud and clear at the event, as speaker after speaker, recalled with nostalgia how the late Ooni whose almost 30-reign focused on promoting peace, connecting the Yoruba diaspora, and serving as a bridge builder as well as resolving conflicts, left indelible mark.

Speaking at the event, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was full of praises for the late Oooni of Ife, noting that when Oba Sijuwade ascended that throne in 1980, “he did not merely sit on it; he inhabited and embodied it.

He filled it with dignity, with charisma, and with a vision that transcended strife or regional battles.” Obasanjo, who was represented at the event by former governor of Osun State, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd), also noted, “In all the years that I had the privilege of knowing him, I came to regard him as more than a traditional hero.

He was a bridge between the old and the new, between palace rules and political corridors. Between royal mystic and modern elements. “Oba Sijuade played significant roles in the peace and stability of Nigeria.

He helped to resolve long-standing crises.” Oyinlola also recalled that the monarch invited him just about 10 days before he passed away to discuss national and community matters.

Also speaking at the event, a renown scholar, Professor of African Religious Traditions at the Harvard University, Prof. Jacob Kehinde Olupona, in his keynote address, described the late treverred monarch as a leader with an influential legacy that has continued long after his passing, noting that “Oba Sijuade’s transition from the world to the ancestral realm on July 28, 2015, generated deep grief from his family, friends, and Nigeria citizens as a whole.

He was kind-hearted, generous, and he operated with a well-cultured finesse. He was born great, he achieved greatness through his trade, commerce, and hard work, and as the owner of Ife, had greatness thrust upon him.

“At his passing, Nigeria lost one of its most distinguished personalities and influential leaders.” Olupona highlighted Oba Sijuwade’s respect for Yoruba priests and traditional religious institutions, noting the late Ooni’s deep understanding of their significance in governance and spirituality.

He also recalled how Oba Sijuwade’s visit to Harvard was unforgettable, noting that “he brought dignity, culture, and royalty into that space. He made us proud to be Yoruba.

“What made him truly special was his humility, openness to outsiders, and respect for tradition. He elevated the throne beyond imagination.”

Also speaking at the event, Oba Abolarin, described Oba Sijuwade as a man of immense wisdom, style, and passion for history. “I remember how he once woke me at midnight during a trip to Harvard and told me, ‘If you want to make a difference, you don’t sleep too much.’

That work ethic shaped my journey as a monarch,” Oba Abolarin said. He described the late Ooni as a bridgebuilder who nurtured deep friendships across Nigeria’s ethnic divides, citing his close relationships with the late Emir of Kano and the Obi of Onitsha.

“Kabiyesi was not just about tradition; he believed in the future of Nigeria. He was a nation builder, a cultural icon, and a mentor to many of us who now sit on thrones,” he added.

Prince Akinade Adenekan Adebunyi of the Oshunkola Ruling House in Ife, in his remark, described the late monarch as a man of integrity, influence, and immense style, stressing that he was a man who understood that Ife is the source of all Yorubas and acted with that responsibility.

“He was a builder of unity among the Yoruba Obas and across Nigeria. I remember how he played a key role in fostering peace between the North and the South during the political turbulence of President Obasanjo’s time.

That’s the kind of leader he was,” Adebunyi said. Also, one of Oba Sijuwade’s daughters, Princess Adenekan Adebunyi, said, “My father was not just a royal figure; he was a father in every sense.

He raised us to be strong, independent, and self-sufficient. Education was non-negotiable for him. Today, as we remember him, we also celebrate how he touched countless lives both at home and abroad.”

She recalled how the late monarch’s legacy continues to inspire the family to uphold values of honour, humility, and hard work. Highlights of the event include Timeless Legacy: A Memorial Exhibition of the Life and Times of H.I.M Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade Olubuse II, which featured rare photographs, personal regalia, installations, artworks and archival materials.

The event was the highpoint of a series of activities organised in honour of the 10th memorial anniversary of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, which commenced Monday, May 26, at Abeokuta Grammar School—alma mater of the late Ooni.

Centred on the theme “Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?”, the debate featured student representatives from Abeokuta Grammar School and included captivating cultural performances by students.

The programme featured vibrant cultural performances by students and was graced by the presence of Yeye Olori Oladunni Sijuwade, an accomplished lawyer, linguist, and wife of the late Ooni as well as representatives from the Ogun State Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Sijuwade royal family and the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, aimed at fostering critical thinking, historical awareness, and youth involvement in national development.