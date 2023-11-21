10th Assembly’s People’s House For All

The Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives is an audacious man. Those who know him would attest to his brilliance and clarity of thought.

This much he has exhibited since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He has set an audacious agenda that, if fully implemented, Nigerians would see a robust contribution of the House of Representatives to nation-building. His style could be likened to the People’s Assembly for all, regardless. I admire his courage and commitment to lead solely in the national interest. He is an asset to the country, and we are glad that the mantle of leadership fell on his shoulders because he won’t disappoint.

As a member of the House of Representatives, I have been impressed by many things. However, his 8-point agenda of strengthening good governance, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development, social sector reform and development, inclusion, an open parliament, influencing and directing Nigeria’s foreign policy, climate change, and environmental sustainability is top-notch.

Some have said it is more grandstanding, which I am afraid I have to disagree with. The Honourable Speaker may be a man of few words, but he is capable. As an intellectual, it was well thought out to reflect the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

Take it or leave it; something good is cooking in the House of Representatives, and with time, its manifestation will be felt in critical sectors of the economy. A cursory look at the recently unveiled 8-point agenda indeed gives hope. It emphasizes the burning desire to address the country’s myriad of challenges.

Some may ask what force is driving him. The answer is plausible—the desire to change the narrative in a transparent and accountable manner. The Honourable Speaker has started on the right footing, and it is gratifying that members of the House of Representatives have caught the bug. The quality of debates and teamwork exhibited by House of Representatives members indicates this reality.

For the Honourable Speaker, it is about the people, so that the 10th Assembly could be christened as the People’s Assembly. The interest of the generality of Nigerians comes first and above every other interest. This is the way to go, and other arms of government are expected to key into this reawakening.

In the words of the Honourable Speaker, “The 8-point agenda is a demonstration of our commitment to deploying every legislative instrument available to us towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people we serve.” If this does not melt your heart, what else could? This is a first, and it must be commended. The exciting part of it all is that he spoke to the minds of the generality of the members of the House of Representatives.

I am glad I am a member of the House of Representatives, and I owe Nigerians that commitment to put the country’s interests first. I can’t act otherwise; I would be a lone ranger and have myself to blame at the end of the day.

Going back to the 8-point agenda, it was well encapsulated. It touched all aspects of our national life. It reminds me of the policies and plans of notable leaders of the country in times past, whose impact is still felt to date and serves as reference points in the definition of government for the people.

“We are dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes sustainable economic growth and development. We shall use every legislative tool to create jobs for our teeming youths, address the challenge posed by poverty, improve infrastructure, ensure top-quality and affordable health care, and provide security for all Nigerians.”

The Honourable Speaker deserves a round of applause. By this action, he has written his name in the sands of time as that passionate Nigerian who utilized his office for the good of the common man and woman. The revered Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, and Nnamdi Azikiwe were proponents of this school of thought. They wrote their names in the sands of time.

Posterity would be kind to Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the 15th Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria. I can’t feign ignorance of the enormity of the task ahead, the audacious move to identify these critical areas, and the pledge to make a meaningful impact for the benefit of the people.

Nigerians are entitled to enjoy the benefits of democracy. It is an undeniable right that must be fulfilled by those saddled with positions of authority. The Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has set the ball rolling, and it behooves those saddled with positions of authority to see it as a challenge.

The challenge of purposeful leadership recognises that today’s fast-changing, complex, and unpredictable environment necessitates a different kind of leadership. The leadership puts the people first. A leader’s key role is to create energy and momentum, mainly when dire circumstances occur. It’s to help others see possibilities and potential, creating energy, inspiration, and hope.

The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is poised to create the enabling environment and laws required to deliver the benefits of democracy to the people. All members of the House of Representatives have keyed into this vision. The months and years ahead would be promising. Nigerians would indeed be proud of Nigeria.

The commitment from the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass, is unflinching. The Speaker is burning alive with a passion to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s sustainable growth and development quest.

This House of Representatives is for the people. The people come first; this much the Honourable Speaker has exemplified since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly. As we await the manifestations, we must join hands to make things work for our great country. This House of Representatives is for the people. It is for all Nigerians. I align with the passion and commitment of the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives.