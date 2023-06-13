10th Assembly: Work With Whosoever Becomes Speaker, Group Tells Tinubu

Following today’s inauguration, a group operating under the Better Nigeria Movement has encouraged President Bola Tinubu to cooperate with any lawmaker who ends up becoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group also urged support for Aminu Jaji, whom it deemed to be the most qualified candidate for the speakership position, in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the New Telegraph, Jaji maintained his position in the speakership campaign although some other contenders were rumoured to have withdrawn.

“President Bola Tinubu should be ready to work with anyone who emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We also believe that he will work with all the aspirants, regardless of who emerges as the winner, to ensure a harmonious working relationship between the arms of government.

“Seeing the president, we know he will be willing to work with everyone, including Jaji, irrespective of the outcome of the House of Representatives election today.

“We also want to say Jaji is a loyal party member who worked tenaciously for his election as the President, and in light of this, it creates a United front if he is elected as speaker, House of Representatives,” the group said.