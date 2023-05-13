10th Assembly Will Not Be Caricature Legislature – Jaji

The 10th Assembly will not be a legislature of vicious cycle and caricature but one that will work for the interest of Nigeria.

This was the submission of Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, one of the leading aspirants for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Hon. Jaji is a member of the Coalition of Aspirants against the unpopular decision of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to anoint Tajudeen Abbas as the consensus candidate for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the official declaration of the intent to run for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel at the weekend, Hon. Jaji urged the National Assembly members-elect to disregard the news of the so-called endorsement.

“Honourable colleagues, because of want of time, l will like to use this medium to clear some issues that are going around, you know the president-elect is a true democrat, an icon of hope. He is ready to support democracy and not to truncate democracy.

“So for him, anybody aspiring to be a Speaker of the 10th Assembly, he considers us as one and anybody who wishes to go and see Mr President-elect for blessing and prayers is welcome.

“I would like to call on my Honourable Colleagues to please disregard any information, making the round linked to the president-elect. He is a man of integrity, a man of wisdom, and a man of honour.”

Hon. Jaji who was the Director of Contact and Mobilization, (DCM) North-West for APC Presidential Campaign Council and the National Collation Agent for the president-elect and the party at the presidential election Collation Centre Abuja, further noted that “If there is anybody the president-elect should say l like this one, do this or that, l think it is the person he entrusted enough to represent him as an agent at the National Collation Centre that should be the one to communicate.

“As it is today, some of us aspirants had to go individually to see the president-elect for support and prayers but others who didn’t have the opportunity had to look for their sponsors and busybody people to take them round therefore you have to take note of that.

Hon. Jaji emphasized that the coalition of the aspirants was not for any individual but for the interest of the 10th Assembly to ensure it Will Not Be A Caricature Legislature.

“We believe that this should be the position of Nigerians and, most importantly, the critical stakeholders, the three hundred and sixty members of the House of Representatives.” Hon. Jaji stressed