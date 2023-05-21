New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
10th Assembly: Wike Urges Aggrieved Aspirants To Sheath Their Sword

The outgoing Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has called on Senators-elect and House of Representatives-elect jostling for the 10th National Assembly leadership to respect the zoning formula of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike who spoke on Saturday in Kaduna State advised the aspirants to consider national interest above their ambitions and submit to the party’s leadership, urging them to withdraw from the race.

Recall that the APC Nation Working Committee (NWC) had last week picked Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) for the President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for the Deputy Senate President; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for the Deputy Speaker.

But some party stakeholders and aspirants in the National Assembly leadership race have kicked against the selection of the four candidates, vowing to continue with their ambition.

He said, “No president can do very well if he does not have that leadership that will corporate with him,” he added.

Referring to the Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara leadership of the 8th NASS, Wike said President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in the first term was affected by the tussle between the leadership of the national assembly and the administration.

He said: “You remember what happened in 2015 — that affected the performance of the present administration.

“I think for the interest of Nigeria, let them respect the leadership of their party and the president to move the country forward.”

He also added that he believes President-elect Bola Tinubu will set up the “best team” to get the country running after he takes the oath of office on May 29.

