10th Assembly: Why Rivers Is Backing Akpabio, Abbas For NASS Leadership – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has revealed that the state will support the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) preferred candidates for Speaker of the Senate President and House of Representatives, Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, respectively, over the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

New Telegraph reported that on June 13, 2023, Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to make a proclamation at the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking on the development, Fubara stated that the support is intended to advance Nigeria’s interests during a meeting with the National Assembly members-elect of Rivers State on Friday in the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Governor’s Media Assistant, Boniface Onyedi, signed a statement detailing the meeting and provided copies to reporters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In the statement, Onyedi stated that the state’s approach should be in the best interests of all of Rivers State’s elected National Assembly members, who will be formally admitted into one of the chambers when they are sworn in.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Fubara urged members-elect to stay focused on choosing the desired candidates rather than straying from the state’s stated interests.

To have the desired effect and get the benefits that follow, he advised them to always operate as a team.

In order for the lawmakers to constantly be relevant in national matters, Fubara promised them the state government’s continuing support.