New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10th Assembly: We…

10th Assembly: We Won’t Go Against Tinubu, APC – Gov Sule

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has said that he and his counterparts from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North would not go against the choice of the president-elect regarding the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Sule noted that they are loyal party members who would want the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the Hon. Abbas Tajudeen/ Hon. Benjamin Kalu Campaign Team at the Nasarawa State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Sule said as a governor, he also has preferred candidates for the leadership of his state Assembly and that nobody would disagree with me on such decision.

He said going against the choice of the president-elect and the APC could create problem for the administration. He said Northern governors were the ones that stood their ground for the presidency to go back to the South, and that the “best has emerged,” say- ing “If people hear that we’re disagreeing with the president-elect, they will laugh at us. We won’t disagree with him.”

Post Views: 20

Read Previous

Uk Tells Citizens: Don’t Travel To Anambra, Others
Read Next

Device For Providing Clean Water From Air Debuts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023