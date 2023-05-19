10th Assembly: We Won’t Go Against Tinubu, APC – Gov Sule

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has said that he and his counterparts from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North would not go against the choice of the president-elect regarding the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Sule noted that they are loyal party members who would want the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the Hon. Abbas Tajudeen/ Hon. Benjamin Kalu Campaign Team at the Nasarawa State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Sule said as a governor, he also has preferred candidates for the leadership of his state Assembly and that nobody would disagree with me on such decision.

He said going against the choice of the president-elect and the APC could create problem for the administration. He said Northern governors were the ones that stood their ground for the presidency to go back to the South, and that the “best has emerged,” say- ing “If people hear that we’re disagreeing with the president-elect, they will laugh at us. We won’t disagree with him.”