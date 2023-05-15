10th Assembly: Tinubu Rewards S/South Loyalty In Choice Of Akpabio, Tanko Yakasai

A renowned politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said that the President-elect Senator Bola Tinubu’s reasons for insisting on the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Barau Jibrin as Deputy Senate President was wisely done as an excellent reward of the South-South and Northwest Loyalties during Presidential Elections.

Speaking in Kano, Monday, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, notes that Bola Tinubu who is now somewhat the most experience Politician in Nigeria going by his Political pedigree wisely goes for Senator Godswill Akpabio as a choice of an ally who will help support his administration in the discharging of their responsibilities.

“Don’t forget that Tinubu as a former two terms Governor and also a Former Senator himself, knows what he is doing, therefore the choice of Akpabio and Barau Jibrin was not done just on the mare of it, he did it, to have a team that will be by him in running of his Government”.

He continues, “Yes it is true that there are other regions who are gunning for the Senate Presidency, but did they support APC during the Presidential Elections, do they have the required Political pedigree in maintaining the Party strength and support even beyond 2023, I doubt much”.

Tanko Yakasai reminded that Senate Red Chamber is very critical in running of any government to a success, the Senators decides who becomes what in any government through the screening of the Appointees, therefore the President needs somebody that he will trust to help him as Senate President”.

He explained that the designers of the Nigeria and American Constitutions, made it mandatory and legal that the Senate not even the House of Representatives has the powers to scrutinized and determined who is appointed to every Political office in the Countries, this is by Divine probity.

Yakasai, explained further that Senator GoodWill Akpabio is not a push over and overzealous Senator he is an experience person who was also a two terms Governor and a Senator, therefore he knows his Onions.