10th Assembly: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Lawan, Gbajabiamila

The newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The meeting with the National Assembly arrowhead is currently holding at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock in Abuja.

However, the meeting is coming shortly after Tinubu’s first security meeting with the Service Chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

Recall that the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is scheduled for June 5, and the eventual election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The agenda of the president’s meeting with the NASS leaders is yet to be made public; but may not be far from the 10th Senate leadership tussle, among others.