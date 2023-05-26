10th Assembly: Prophet Decries South East Marginalization

A cleric in Ebonyi State, Prophet Samuel Uzochukwu has decried the marginalization of the South East in the zoning of principal officers for the 10th Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the party and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t do well by not considering South East for Senate President or House of Representatives positions.

Uzochukwu who hails from Oriuzor, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, said the country is made up of three major ethnic groups and that it was necessary for major positions in the country to rotate among the major ethnic groups.

He cautioned the party and Tinubu against scheming South East in the incoming administration in the country.

“South East has suffered marginalization a lot in this country. Ndigbo have paid their dues in this country but when it is time for them to be included in the scheme of things, they will be marginalized.

“What is the crime of South East in Nigeria? Last general election, South East supported APC. Ebonyi State produced a governor in the party, three Senators and three House of Representatives. In Abia, APC also won Senate and House of Representatives. In Imo, the party produced governor. APC also produced Senate and House of Representatives.

“Now, they have schemed South East out in the zoning of principal officers. They manage to give Deputy Speaker to the zone which is an insult on Ndigbo. People should not attract anger of God in this country.

“It is time South East is allowed to get what is due to it . Ndigbo must arise and demand for their rights”, he said. ENDS