10th Assembly: Permutations Change In Support Of Wase

of the inauguration of the 10 National Assembly, there are strong indications that the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership positions may suffer defeats.

Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajudeen Abbas have been backed by the ruling party for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Similarly, Jibrin Barau and Benjamin Kalu were selected for the positions of Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker respectively.

While this zoning arrangement by the APC has created chaos among the party, a further crisis may be on the horizon on Tuesday with the potential outcome of the leadership tussle.

According to sources, former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari currently has the advantage over Akpabio.

It was gathered that Yari has over 73 senators-elect on his side and would coast to victory if nominated on the floor of the Senate.

Another surprise may be on the cards in the Green Chamber with Rt. Hon. Idris Wase’s Speakership ambition gathering momentum.

Our insider revealed that aspirants who had stepped down for Abass have made a U-turn to pledge their loyalty to Deputy Speaker Wase.

Barring any last-minute change on the floor of the House by tomorrow morning, the Deputy Speaker will emerge as the Speaker while Senator Yari will emerge as the Senate President.

However, there is a plot to stop the pair from emerging victorious knowing that they are overwhelming favourites

“The Akpabio and Abbas groups want to stop Yari and Wase from contesting. They don’t want them to be a candidate for Senate President and Speaker on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday,” our source said.

“Presently, they are trying extremely hard to cajole, intimidate and blackmail them to withdraw from the race. Akpabio and his backers are using every arsenal at their disposal to blackmail Yari. Same with Abbas.

“However, the lawmakers-elect have made their decisions and won’t succumb to imposition and blackmail. As it stands, Yari and Wase will emerge. ”

One of the member-elect supporting Wase, who spoke anonymously, stated that no amount of intimidation or threat can stop them from going to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday to vote for their candidates.

He said: “They are doing everything possible to stop us. They have tried blackmail, intimidation, and threats. They have also used the carrot approach to get us, the Wase supporters, but it has all failed. I know how many times they have invited me to the Villa, but I have refused to go.

“If they like, they can come and arrest, I will still not support their candidate. And there are over hundreds of us who feel the same way like me, who are determined to go to the floor of the House and vote Wase”.