10th Assembly: Northern Christians Hail Emergence Of Akpabio, Abbas

Following the emergence of Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Jibrin Barau as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, respectively, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has hailed the emergence as a victory for inclusivity and national unity.

The Arewa group also praised the election of Tajudeen Abass, a well-known politician from Kaduna, and Benjamin Kalu, a lawmaker from the South East, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the lower chamber, respectively.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the contest held on Tuesday morning in the NASS, Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State, received only 46 votes, while Akpabio, who was pronounced the winner by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, received 63 votes.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja, the Chairman of the Northern group, Isaac Abrak, said the results of the NASS polls signified important turning points in the country’s collective journey towards inclusivity, togetherness, and growth.

The statement reads, “The NCYP commends all Senators for their commitment to inclusiveness and the unity of all Nigerians.

“Their enlightened decision to vote for Senator Akpabio, Senator Jibrin, Speaker Abbas, and Deputy Speaker Kalu demonstrates their recognition of the importance of embracing diversity and working together to promote the common interests of our great nation.

“Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen have assumed pivotal roles as part of the legislative arm of government. The NCYP urges them to work collaboratively with the executive arm led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the living conditions of all Nigerians.

“Specifically, we emphasise the importance of sustaining and winning the war against the oil subsidy cabal, ensuring that our resources are efficiently managed for the benefit of every citizen.

“We congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Barau Jibrin, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, and Honourable Benjamin Kalu once again on their appointments.

“We believe that their leadership, in tandem with the collective dedication of the Senate and the House, will pave the way for inclusiveness, unity, and progress in Nigeria.