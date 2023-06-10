10th Assembly Leadership Tussle: 2015 Scenario Imminent On Tuesday

Unless aggrieved contestants yield to last minute interventions from stakeholders and back down from their ambitions, there may be a repeat of the 2015 scenario come Tuesday June 13, 2023 at the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. This is because all the efforts made by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu, to persuade the aspirants to step down for the choices of the party have fallen on deaf ears.

In 2015, Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon Yakubu Dogara, had defied the choices of the APC leadership to emerge the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively. This development eventually provoked an unending acrimony between the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari and the National Assembly throughout that political dispensation.

In the present circumstance, the APC had in an ambiguous press statement four weeks ago, announced the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio and three others for the top- most positions in the National Assembly. Senator Akpabio from South-South was endorsed for Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau from North-west for Deputy Senate President, Honourable Tajudeen Abases, North-West for Speaker, House of Representatives and Hon. Kanu, South-East for Deputy Speaker.

However, the announcement sparked off protests, condemnations and strong criticisms across the country as many queried the reasonability of the party allotting two of the six presiding offices in the National Assembly to a zone and leaving the North Central without any position. Also, many others criticized the zoning of Deputy Speaker to the South-East instead of the presidency of the Senate generally believed to be due to the zone.

In addition, Nigerians were outraged by the micro zoning of the position of Senate President to Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is at present being investigated by anti-graft agencies for a series of cases bothering on sleaze. However, inundated with the implications of supporting a Senator known all over the world to be facing criminal cases of corruption, President Bola Tinubu allegedly heeded the advice of his trusted political allies by tacitly withdrawing his support for Akpabio.

This development has precipitated apprehension in the camp of Akpabio, who has been going about with his campaign train lobbying various stakeholders to help him actualise his dream. Saturday Telegraph, however, observed that President Tinubu had not withdrawn his support from Akpabio as earlier speculated by both conventional and New Media, as the President is still making frantic efforts to persuade 10th National Assembly members-elect to accept his and the Party’s preferred candidates.

Consequently, in a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday night, with members-elect, Tinubu reassured them that his administration remained firm on the choices of candidates for presiding officers’ positions made by the leadership of the APC. Details emerging from the meeting which was scheduled for 7:30pm last Wednesday revealed that Tinubu spoke firmly on the need to work for the victory of the APC’s candidates for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

The President was further quoted as urging them to see reasons with him, saying “the candidates were chosen for the stability of the nation.” In the Senate, one of the top contenders, Orji Uzo Kalu, in an interview with journalists in Abuja recently, insisted that he would not step down for any contestant for the apex legislative office. Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, also revealed that he and Abdulazeez Yari, had formed an alliance, towards winning the race.

Kalu hinted that the outcome of his alliance with Yari would be unveiled in no distant time, stressing that the aim of their partnership was to promote the independence of the Legislature, so that the 10th Senate could effectively work for Nigerians. Meanwhile, the Northern elders and other political stakeholders are insisting that the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives should be under the control of the North, arguing that the South is already controlling the Executive and the Judiciar.

This is why Yari is bold going about with his campaign, in defiance to the wishes of the ruling party and President Tinubu. Saturday Telegraph, further learnt that, Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, has quietly stepped aside, after the appointment of Senator George Akume, who is from the same North Central geopolitical zone with him as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It was also learnt that he is currently negotiating to be appointed the Chairman of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate, if Akpabio emerges the next President of the Senate. On the other hand, Saturday Telegraph learnt further that some Senators-elect are favourably disposed to supporting Osita Izunaso for the Senate Presidency race. Sources close to the Senate said that Izunaso is the only aspirant that has no pending case with the anti-graft agencies of government.