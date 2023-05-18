10th Assembly: Jayi Declares For Speaker, Warns Against Imposition 

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Public Safety and member-elect for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji on Thursday officially flagged off his campaign for the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Jaji made the declaration at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

A member of the G7, the seven speakership aspirants protesting the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jaji however, warned the leadership of the party against imposing a candidate on the lawmakers.

He said his decision to contest for the exalted office was borne out of the fact that he is eminently qualified and has the constitutional right to contest.

“This aspiration of mine is not desperation but an aspiration on the sentiment looking at the glaring challenges bedeviling the 9th Assembly.

“We consider this as an important aspect to us, especially members elected by our constituencies. The mandate given to us is not a mandate of luxury.

“It is a matter of concern and we need to do the necessary things to change and transform our country for the better. Under my leadership, if I emerge, I believe it is going to be a stronghold for democracy to trump and make sure that every legislative business is carried out based on the principles of the rules and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the crowd, the director general of the campaign, Hon. Olaide A Akinremi (Jagaban) said “Today is a great day for us because we had long waited for this declaration. With us here today, I can see other co-aspirants for the same office; Rt. Hon (DR) Ahmed Idris Wase, Hon Soli Sada, Hon. Mariam Onuoha, Hon. Adamu Yusuf Gadji, and Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, I welcome you all to this occasion.

He said “We conceived Jaji’s Project long before it began, this is because he is competent, vast in legislative practices, and well experienced in governance. We believe in his candidature as he makes his declaration today.

“I’m delighted to see the caliber of people here to support the #Jaji’s Unity Project, it shows that we have hope indeed.

“Honourable colleagues and members-elect, we need leaders with credibility, we need leaders that are capable of fostering a harmonious relationship between the Arms of government, and the Man that can conveniently achieve this is no other person than Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji – I call him the Strategist.

“Let’s elect someone who can work with Bola Ahmed Tinubu Asiwaju-led administration. I am sure that the president-elect did not endorse any candidate for the post of speakership.

“I am appealing to the leadership of our great party (APC) to please look inward and allow a smooth contest has been said by our National Chairman that the process is going to be reviewed and allow a free and fair contest for the post of speaker of the House, also we all know what the party stands for as equity, fairness, justices and unity for all.

“I am calling on our fathers, leaders, and the president-elect to ensure justice, fairness, and equity for wide consultation in order not to be misled and misguided in the zoning arrangement.

“While appealing to the party leaders to respect the constitution they all swore to, to be fair, they should allow the members-elect to choose without interference.

“Therefore, my Honourable colleagues and members-elect, we all believed in the renewed hope agenda of fairness, credibility, resourcefulness, innovation, and development. I’m appealing that we should come out in our numbers to support and vote for Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as a speaker of the 10th Assembly”.