10th Assembly: Jaji Gets Fresh Endorsement 

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfuwang has thrown his weight behind the aspiration of Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji for the speakership of the 10th Assembly.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed this when Hon. Jaji led a delegation of members of the House of Representatives on Friday to solicit his support at the Government House in Little Rayfield Jos.

He said, ” Your quest to become the 10th Assembly Speaker is a welcome development. All I can say for now is that you have my support, and I wish you all the best.

“Between now and next week, it is going to be critical. My prayers are for us to have a rancour-free election in the National Assembly. I also want to appeal to you to work in a consulate with other candidates

‘As you can see, some of our lawmakers from the National Assembly accompanied you here. This is a sign of good things to come. I also want to appeal to you not to forget Plateau State if eventually elected.

Earlier, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, said he is in Plateau State to condole and sympathize with the people and government of Plateau State over the recent crisis in some parts of the state and to also solicit his support and prayers in his aspiration to become the 10th Assembly Speaker.

He revealed that he joined the race for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly out of his desire to bring sanity into the legislative arm of governance and to also defend the independence of the legislature

The speakership hopeful expressed sadness over the killing and announced through Jaji Foundations the donation of 10 million Naira for the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

He expressed confidence that with the emergence of Governor Caleb on board and his track record, the lingering ethnic-religious crisis will become a thing of the past.