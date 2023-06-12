New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
10th Assembly: I’ll Emerge Victorious For Deputy Speakership – Ogah

A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah who is running for the Deputy Speakership of the 1oth National Assembly has said that he has done the necessary consultation for the position and is certain that he will emerge victorious in the race.

Ogah, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation said he is goal orientated, effective and competent for the position.

He, therefore, called on his colleagues to give him support for the Deputy Speakership race.

“I am contesting for the position of Deputy Speaker,10th Assembly, Federal House of Representatives. I am goal-oriented, effective, and competent in leadership.

“I have been following your good wishes, support and prayers. Continue to pray for us as June 13th, 2023 marks the official day of the election.

“I have done the necessary consultation, prayed and I am certain that we shall emerge victorious at the end of the tunnel. I love you all, friends, constituents, supporters, well-wishers, fans etc”, he said.

