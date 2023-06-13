10th Assembly: I’ll Construct More Roads, Life-Changing Infrastructure – Igariwey

Hon. Iduma Igariwey of Afikpo/Edda federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives has said he will construct many more roads and life-changing infrastructures in the current session of the National Assembly.

Igariwey made this known on Tuesday in a statement issued after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

The lawmaker commended the people of Afikpo and Edda, for allowing him to represent them again in the House of Representatives.

He said, “I wish to state for the records that I shall once again dedicate myself to the service of our Constituency. By the special grace of God, I intend to triple my efforts and achievements in this new session.

“That would mean the construction of many more roads and other life-changing infrastructural development for the better life of our people.

“By our House of Representatives Rules and parliamentary practice, the only item on the agenda on the inauguration day is the election of the Presiding Officer ( Speaker and Deputy); this year was like none before in its intensity. Happily, my candidates Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Okezie Kalu emerged as Speaker and Deputy, respectively. I wish to use this opportunity to also congratulate them”.

The PDP Lawmaker who has constructed many roads and other projects in the constituency, was re-elected for 3rd term at the just concluded 2023 general elections