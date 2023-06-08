10th Assembly: Idris Charges Kebbi Lawmakers To Rise Above Political Differences

…says make laws for positive impact

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has charged the newly inaugurated state House of Assembly members to eschew any political differences and work for the people of the state.

He gave the charge on Thursday in his office while receiving the new Speaker of the Assembly and other members at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, the Governor stated that their responsibility is to make laws that will positively impact the lives of the people while they also carry out constituency projects.

“I am ready to work with any one of you irrespective of your political affiliation, I am happy with the calibre of the members produced this time around. You, people, are all my friends and brothers,” he said.

The governor also emphasised that his administration is ready to operate an open-door policy.

“I want to work with all of you, including members from other political parties because we are here with the same mission,” he said.

Idris then appealed to them to form a formidable House to ensure good governance and peaceful tenure.

“I want us to leave a good legacy behind. Let us remove any sentiment and move the state forward,” he added.

Responding, the newly elected Kebbi State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Usman Zuru told the governor that they came to thank him and introduce the new leadership of the 10th Assembly.

They then assured him of their support and cooperation toward his successful administration.