10th Assembly: Group Faults APC’s Zoning Formula, Says Autocratic Imposition

On Sunday, a group operating under the auspices of Citizens Advocacy Group has rejected what it described as the imposition of a candidate for the position of Senate President for the 10th National Assembly, adding that it is a violation of the concept of the separation of powers.

The organization claimed in a statement released by its Convener and Secretary, Chris George and Haruna Kabir, respectively, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership’s intention to select the National Assembly leaders using its zoning formula is an authoritarian imposition.

The organization questioned the APC’s decision to exclude incoming senators, who had the qualifications to serve as leaders of the Senate.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom would be the Senate President, according to a paper that was published following the NWC meeting in Abuja.

Others are Deputy Senate President: North -West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano); Speaker, House of Representatives: North -West- Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna); and Deputy Speaker: South East- Ben Kalu (Abia).

The statement reads, “The decision by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a candidate on the Senate as the President of the next Upper Legislative Arm of the National Assembly has been generating an uproar in the polity.

“You will recall that the APC NWC has released the zoning of offices for the 10th National Assembly.

“This decision has been generating controversy and this is not unexpected and we feel we must add our voice to what we see as an anti-democratic posture which bodes no good for our nascent democracy.

“What the party has done is an autocratic imposition which has no place in a democracy as it poses serious danger to the independent legislature and an attack on the principle of separation of power. “We in the Citizens Advocacy Group believe the concerned Senators-Elect should be allowed to make their choice based on the experience, competence and qualification of each aspirant.

“If you are zoning it to a particular zone of the country, you cannot say this is the person that should be the Senate President from that zone when you have other candidates from the same zone who have expressed interest in the position.

“For instance, the position of the Senate President was zoned to the South-South geopolitical zone, are we saying there are no other candidates from that zone who are qualified and competent enough to become the Senate President? The zone alone has six states including Akwa Ibom where the APC’s anointed candidate hails from; Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo States.

“Why should we exclude five other states despite also having qualified Senators-Elect, both new and returning who have the experience to lead the Senate? Politics of exclusion in a democratic setting like Nigeria would only breed enmity, ill-feeling and rancour which the incoming administration cannot afford in a country already deeply divided.

“We believe the race should be thrown open for all the candidates who have expressed interest from the zone to test their strength and popularity in a free and fair contest and anything short of that would not augur well for the smooth take-off of the 10th Assembly.